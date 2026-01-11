Reliance Industries to double investment in Gujarat to Rs 7 lakh crore: Mukesh Ambani

Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], January 11 : Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani on Sunday announced that the conglomerate will double its investment in Gujarat, to Rs 7 lakh crores, over the next five years.

He announced five firm commitments for Gujarat, at the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference for Kutch and Saurashtra Region in Rajkot.

"First, investment at unprecedented scale. Reliance is already Gujarat's largest investor. In the last five years, we have invested over Rs 3.5 lakh crores," he said.

The second commitment is to make Gujarat a global leadership in clean energy and green materials.

"At Jamnagar, we are building the world's largest integrated clean energy ecosystem, spanning solar, battery energy storage, green hydrogen, green fertilizer, sustainable aviation fuel, and maritime fuels, and advanced materials. These are not only industries of the future, they are foundations of India's prosperous tomorrow. Jamnagar, once the largest hydrocarbon energy exporter, will in the coming years become India's largest exporter of green energy and material, from Gujarat," he said.

Third, he vowed to transform the Kutch region into a global clean energy hub.

"Our multi-gigawatt utility scale solar project, among the world's largest, will deliver round-the-clock clean power through advanced storage and modern grid integration, powering India's green future,and reinforcing Gujarat's leadership in renewables," Mukesh Ambani said.

Jio will launch a people-first artificial intelligence platform built in India, for India, and the world, Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani announced on Sunday, at the

According to Mukesh Ambani, the platform will enable every citizen, starting from Gujarat, to access AI services in their "own language, on their own device, every day to make them more efficient and productive."

He vowed to make Gujarat India's artificial intelligence pioneer.

"In Jamnagar, we are building India's largest artificial intelligence-ready data centre with a single goal affordable AI for every Indian," Mukesh Ambani said.

Fifth, he said, Reliance will partner with Gujarat for India's Olympic ambitions.

"The Reliance Foundation stands ready to serve the Prime Minister's vision of bringing 2036 Olympics to Ahmedabad. As a concrete step, Reliance will partner with the Gujarat government to manage the Veer Savarkar Multisports Complex in Naranpura, a hub for hosting national and international events and training India's future champions. We are also establishing a world-class hospital in Jamnagar in Saurashtra and expanding our education facilities multifold," he said.

