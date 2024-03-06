Reliance Jio celebrates National Safety Week across Delhi NCR

New Delhi [India], March 6 : Reliance Jio is celebrating the 53rd National Safety Week at its RHO Gurugram to enhance awareness about safety among employees, vendors, field teams and the general public for the prevention of any accident or injury.

The National Safety Week celebrations will continue till March 11.

This year's theme, "Safety Leadership for ESG Excellence," focuses on the vital role of leadership in promoting a safety culture within organizations.

It stresses on the connection between environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors and safety practices.

Flag hoisting, administration of safety pledges, pinning of safety badges on employees, display of safety banners, holding of seminars on safety, drawing competitions, mock drills and training programmes are being held across Delhi NCR.

Other than this road shows, quiz and elocution competitions, plays on safety, and drawing competitions are other activities that will be held in the state.

At Jio, safety guidelines are being followed rigorously for promoting and enhancing safety culture to prevent any accidents/injuries. This will also help Jio in achieving its objective of zero accident/injury.

