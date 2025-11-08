Reliance Power denies any link with Amar Nath Dutta, arrested by ED, in bogus bank guarantee case

New Delhi [India], November 8 : Reliance Power Limited on Saturday said that Amar Nath Dutta, who was arrested by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in bogus bank guarantee case, is no way connected with the Company.

"We have learnt from press release dated November 07, 2025 issued by ED that one Mr. Amar Nath Dutta has been arrested in the matter of fake bank guarantee. Reliance Power Limited wishes to clarify that Mr. Amar Nath Dutta is no way connected with the Company and the same has no impact on the Company and its business operations, financial performance, shareholders, employees, or any other stakeholders," Reliance Power Ltd said in a stock market filing.

Reliance Power said in its statement that Company, its subsidiary, Reliance NU BESS Limited and the employees acted bonafidely and "are a victim of fraud, forgery and cheating conspiracy".

"It is further clarified that media has incorrectly drawn a reference of Anil D. Ambani in this matter, whereas he is not on the Board of Reliance Power Limited for the past more than 3.5 years," the statement said.

Enforcement (ED) said on Friday that it has arrested Amar Nath Dutta on November 6 under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

It said he has been arrested in connection with a money-laundering investigation linked to the submission of "forged Bank Guarantees (BGs) of over Rs. 68 Crore, forged BG endorsements, and fake SFMS confirmations by Reliance Power Ltd subsidiary to the Solar Energy Corporation of India Ltd. (SECI)".

