Renowned artist Suvigya Sharma wins ET Young Entrepreneur Award for Excellence in Creative Arts

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], September 16: Suvigya Sharma, one of India's most celebrated artists, was honored with the ET Young Entrepreneur Award for Excellence in Creative Arts at the ET Young Entrepreneurs Awards 2024. The prestigious event, held at the Holiday Inn in Jaipur, recognized Sharma's contribution to both the art and entrepreneurial landscape of India. The award was presented by Bollywood actor and producer Jimmy Shergill, in association with Optimal Media Solutions, a division of Times Internet Limited, The Times Group.

The Economic Times annually honors India's most dynamic and innovative entrepreneurs through this platform, celebrating those who have made a significant impact in their respective fields. This year, 41-year-old Suvigya Sharma was recognized for his exceptional ability to bridge traditional art with contemporary practices, as well as his leadership in promoting India's artistic heritage on a global scale.

Speaking at the event, Sharma said, "This award is not just a personal achievement but recognition of the efforts of the entire team at Art Mahal. We are committed to reviving India's traditional art forms and providing artists with a platform to showcase their talents."

Art Mahal, the Jaipur-based art studio that Sharma co-founded and serves as Creative Director, was initially established by his father, the legendary miniature painting artist R.K. Sharma. Under Suvigya's leadership, Art Mahal has become one of India's foremost art houses, combining heritage with unparalleled craftsmanship. The studio provides employment to hundreds of artisans and continuously works to preserve and revitalize traditional Indian art forms.

Art Mahal's success, however, is not limited to its craftsmanship alone. Sharma has also expanded its reach, drawing a clientele that includes some of the biggest names in Bollywood, sports, and business. Suvigya Sharma's clientele reads like a who's who of India's elite, including actors Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut, and cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli. Business magnates such as the Ambanis, Bajajs, Birlas, and Mittals are also among those who have sought out his exquisite artistry.

As an artist, Sharma is best known for his portrait miniatures, Tanjore paintings, and frescoes. His work on the restoration of heritage sites such as the City Palace in Jaipur, Jama Masjid, and the Singapore Art Museum has earned him widespread acclaim. He has also painted for high-profile figures such as L.N. Mittal, Narendra Modi, and even international personalities like Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton.

Suvigya Sharma, expressing gratitude for the recognition, shared, "Art is not just about creation but about connecting with our roots and showcasing the beauty of our heritage to the world. This award is a testament to the timelessness of traditional art, and it motivates me to continue expanding its reach and relevance."

Beyond traditional art, Sharma has also ventured into the field of NFTs (non-fungible tokens), with a collection aimed at raising awareness about wildlife conservation. His project, Perishious, focuses on endangered species such as polar bears and rhinoceroses, highlighting the importance of environmental preservation through art.

Summing up his vision, Sharma noted, "Art isn't just about creating something beautiful. It's about telling stories that resonate and inspire. Through Art Mahal, we're ensuring that these stories live on for future generations."

The ET Young Entrepreneur Award is yet another recognition of Suvigya Sharma's multifaceted contributions, not just as an artist but as a visionary entrepreneur. With his unyielding commitment to art and social impact, Sharma continues to be a driving force in redefining the creative landscape of India.

