Renowned Plastic Surgeon Dr. Viral Desai honoured at the IMCAS WORLD CONGRESS PARIS 2024

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 26: Dr. Viral Desai, one of the most dynamic and leading board-certified plastic surgeons in Mumbai, was invited to attend the IMCAS WORLD CONGRESS PARIS 2024 from February 1–3, 2024. Dr. Viral Desai is globally recognized for his contributions to the Hair Transplant segment.

Dr. Viral Desai is a board-certified cosmetic and plastic surgeon who has acquired unparalleled expertise in an array of cosmetic procedures such as tummy tuck, breast augmentation, rhinoplasty, and gynecomastia, along with the latest hair transplant procedures.

Ms Vishaka Goyal, co-founder of ClinicSpots, a leading medical tourism and doctor discovery platform, states, ‘I have known Dr. Viral Desai for quite a long time now. He is an excellent human being and a very emphatic medical professional. He has treated and improved the images of many film personalities and celebrities through hair transplants and special cosmetic procedures. All his clients speak highly of him and are very satisfied with their improved persona. He can be considered one of the best plastic surgeons in Mumbai.

Dr. Viral Desai was humbled by the invitation to grace the IMCAS World Congress held in Paris earlier in February 2024. He was fortunate to share the stage with many notable medical experts and accomplished personalities. Dr Viral Desai has been associated with them for more than 12 years and has been a member of their scientific board for more than 4 years.

He states,' I wish to express my gratitude for this honorable opportunity to attend the IMCAS conference along with my seniors and reputed and expert aesthetic surgeons. I am immensely blessed with the opportunity to share the dais with esteemed aesthetic medical experts; the moment was nothing less than a dream come true for me. I had the opportunity to discuss the latest advancements in cosmetic and aesthetic surgery and enhance patient outcomes to the best of our abilities.'

Being a member of the Scientific Board, Dr. Viral Desai hosted a session on the latest hair technology and treatments. He also moderated a debate at the congress. The IMCAS conference serves as a platform for experts in aesthetic medicine and allows them to discuss emerging trends, exchange knowledge and stay updated with the latest developments in their field of expertise.

2024 marked the 25th anniversary of IMCAS Congress Meet, the largest scientific Aesthetics congress worldwide. This congress aimed to raise awareness of the availability of new topics, innovative methods, and techniques in related fields, including dermatology, plastic surgery, and aesthetic science treatments. It also provided leading cosmetic and plastic surgeons of the world to network and connect to deliver better services and patient care.

Dr. Viral Desai is synonymous with an excellent plastic surgeon committed to delivering customized treatment approaches with personalized care and gives top priority to patient satisfaction and outcomes, which include natural-looking outcomes. He is widely recognized in India and abroad for his excellent plastic surgery skills.

For media inquiries or to schedule an interview with Dr. Viral Desai, please contact:

Mumbai Address –

CPLSS, Third Floor, Sarla Hospital,

Dattatray Rd, near Indian Bank,

Santacruz, Mumbai, W, Mumbai,

Maharashtra 400054

Mobile No.: 098338 07002

Pune Address –

Shree Dattaguru Complex,

Lane No. 6, Next to Bank Of India,

Ashok Chakra Society,

Meera Nagar, Koregaon Park,

Pune, Maharashtra 411001

Phone: 084464 35000

