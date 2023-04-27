Renowned recruitment company Morpheus Consulting launches its no-cost staffing franchise model for aspiring women entrepreneurs

New Delhi [India], April 27 (/SRV): Morpheus Human Consulting, one of the foremost staffing solutions compes in the market, has recently launched a no-cost women-centric franchise model that will support, nurture and empower women on their entrepreneurial journey. The franchise with Morpheus Consulting is centered around launching women entrepreneurs in the recruitment industry with refundable investment, ensuring that aspiring women entrepreneurs face no financial burden. Presently, Morpheus Consulting possesses a workforce that comprises more than 90 per cent women employees.

To succeed in their endeavour, the women associated with this initiative will be able to leverage Morpheus Consulting's resources, mentorship, network, and business infrastructure and scale their recruitment business over time, contributing significantly to the staffing solutions sector, which in turn is imperative for job generation.

Further, what sets this initiative from the host of other franchises that keep mushrooming in the market is that Morpheus Consulting already has an impeccable reputation for offering excellent recruitment services, which provides a foundation for businesswomen to catapult their success. In other words, Morpheus Human Consulting's credibility in the local business community, attesting to the company's relentless efforts in placing thousands of capable individuals across sectors since its inception in 2007, is the key offering in the franchise, as the entrepreneurs can ride on the company's reputation for client acquisition before establishing their unique brand presence.

About the franchise, Kailash Shah, Recruitment Head at Morpheus Human Consulting Private Limited, said, "We are elated to launch this initiative as we recognize the immense potential of women to succeed and lead. Despite the support system that women have, across sectors, they have exhibited immense entrepreneurial expertise. We look forward to giving a massive boost to their innate abilities and aspiration with this franchise and give them a platform to take the world by storm."

Sapna Shah, the Director of Morpheus Consulting is the driving force behind the women empowerment project. Sapna began her journey with Morpheus as an HR Manager and swiftly progressed to become a stakeholder in the company. About the franchise, on a similar note, Sapna added, "We are thrilled to introduce this initiative as we recognise the immense potential of women to lead and succeed. We are not just offering a franchise model; we are creating a community of empowered women who can collaborate towards mutual growth and create a synergy of ideas."

Moreover, the salient feature of the franchise model is that the women entrepreneurs would be closely trained and supported by Morpheus Consulting every step of the way until they hone a certain degree of expertise. Apart from imparting knowledge of the latest market trends, the training entails sharing expertise in the best industry practices, operations, marketing, staffing, etc. Another point to note would be that by offering such a robust support system, Morpheus Consulting is able to reach a wide pool of women, experienced or not in the business sector, which further attests to the nobility of purpose of the franchise model.

In addition to the industry training and credibility to thrive in the market, the franchise model also strives to form a community of empowered women, who can come together to collaborate towards mutual growth, collectively strategise, offer friendly advice to solve problems faced by fellow franchisees and create a synergy of ideas.

To conclude, the detailed planning of the initiative suffices to indicate the resounding success of this franchise, much like the other undertakings of Morpheus Consulting, which not only have been globally peer-recognised but also noted by reputed publications such as BBC News and Channel News Asia. Since its inception, Morpheus Consulting has been responsible for staffing across various domains and has associations with several orgsations of varied sizes, and with this women empowerment initiative as well, it is resolved to continue to stride on its path of excellence.

For more information, please visit: https://www.mhc.co.in/

https://youtu.be/QMucWxvJ8jo

