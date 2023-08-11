Reshaping Education Globally: Introducing Live Online Learning, Taking Classrooms to the World

India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], August 11: Education takes a significant leap forward with the launch of M Learning, an innovative live learning mobile app that brings the classroom to your fingertips. Designed to cater to students of classes 9 to12 (CBSE), IIT-JEE, NEET, CA-CPT, CLAT aspirants, and foreign language enthusiasts, extra skill learnings courses like- Digital Marketing, Interior Designing, Website development and many more are also available. M Learning is set to revolutionize the way people learn and excel in their chosen fields.

"We have designed our virtual classrooms to emulate the physical classroom experience as closely as possible. Our instructors are highly skilled and trained to deliver engaging lessons, ensuring that students remain motivated and focused throughout their learning journey," added Sundeep Gupta.

A Studio for Live Learning:

M Learning boasts a state-of-the-art studio that hosts live sessions conducted by expert educators. These live tutoring classes offer a personalized learning experience, enabling students to interact with teachers and ask questions in real-time. With a vast array of subjects and courses to choose from, students can access high-quality education from the comfort of their homes.

Comprehensive Learning for All:

The app's comprehensive course catalogue covers a wide range of subjects, including Mathematics, Science, Languages, and more. Aspiring IIT-JEE, NEET, CLAT and CA-CPT candidates can benefit from expert guidance, extensive practice tests, and personalized feedback to ace their examinations. Additionally, M Learning offers foreign language enthusiasts the opportunity to master various languages, including spoken English, through immersive and interactive lessons.

Seamless Digital Marketing Learning:

M Learning not only focuses on academic excellence but also empowers individuals with essential digital marketing skills. As part of its commitment to holistic learning, the app provides digital marketing courses that equip students with the knowledge and tools to thrive in the modern digital landscape.

A Platform for Global Learning:

With M Learning's live learning mobile app, education knows no geographical boundaries. Students from all corners of the world can access top-tier tutoring and guidance, levelling the playing field and making quality education accessible to everyone.

Salient Features of M Learning:

* Live tutoring classes for personalized attention followed by query-clearing forums to solve difficult issues.

* Extensive course catalogue for classes 8 to 12, IIT-JEE, NEET, CA-CPT, and foreign languages.

* Immersive spoken English lessons for enhanced language proficiency.

* Comprehensive digital marketing courses for professional growth.

* Expert educators providing guidance and mentorship.

* State-of-the-art studio for seamless live sessions.

Accessible Education for All:

As part of its commitment to democratizing education, M Learning India offers various packages, making quality education accessible to students from all economic backgrounds.

Enrol Today and Unlock Your Learning Potential:

M Learning India invites students, parents, and educators to explore the world of interactive learning through its Live Classes feature. To enrol or learn more about the platform's courses and offerings, please visit www.mobilelearning.in or download our app now.

