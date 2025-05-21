Resolute to be enabler and contributor to FM Sitharaman's vision and mission: NSE CEO

New Delhi, May 21 Ashish Kumar Chauhan, MD and CEO of the National Stock Exchange (NSE), on Wednesday met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, saying that the exchange is resolute to be an enabler and contributor to her vision and mission.

In a post on social media platform X, Chauhan lauded FM Sitharaman’s steadfast leadership, resolve and commitment towards the goal of 'Viksit Bharat'.

"Thank you for your time, Hon’ble FM @nsitharaman. Your steadfast leadership, resolve and commitment unto Viksit Bharat 2047 under PM @narendramodi inspires us all," he posted.

He further stated that "We @NSEIndia are resolute to be an enabler and contributor to your vision and mission".

The NSE CEO was reacting to an X post by Nirmala Sitharaman Office, which said: “Ashish Kumar Chauhan, MD and CEO @NSEIndia, calls on Smt @nsitharaman”.

Last week, the NSE became the largest unlisted company in India with over 100,000 shareholders. This makes the NSE one of the few entities in the country to have such a vast number of investors as not many listed companies in India have managed to achieve the same level of shareholder base.

The impressive growth in the number of shareholders reflects strong investor interest in the exchange, which continues to play a key role in the country’s financial ecosystem. The NSE has consistently attracted attention due to its pivotal position in India’s securities market, being a major platform for trading in equities, derivatives, and other financial products.

For the financial year ending March 31 (FY25), the NSE reported a 17 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated total income, reaching Rs 19,177 crore. Net profit for the fiscal rose by an impressive 47 per cent to Rs 12,188 crore, according to its filing.

Notably, the exchange contributed Rs 59,798 crore to the Indian exchequer in FY25 through various levies, including Securities Transaction Tax (STT), stamp duty, SEBI fees, income tax, and GST.

