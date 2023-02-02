Restore Your Smile with Dental Implants:  10 Best Dentists Debunks Some Myths about Implants

New Delhi (India), February 2: Dr. Shikha Tripathi, BDS, MDS, Prosthodontist & Implanologist, Owner of My Family Dentist Dental Implant Center Multichain Dental Clinic & Founder – “Fix Battisi” Venture, Haridwar.

Dental implants are a popular option for those looking to replace missing or damaged teeth. Dental implants are anchored directly to the jawbone, making them the best tooth replacement option.

However, many believe dental implants are only for cosmetic purposes and look fake or artificial. Porcelain implants, in particular, are known for their ability to mimic the look and feel of natural teeth.

Lastly, many believe that getting dental implants is invasive and painful. However, the procedure is relatively easy and painless for most people. There are multiple options for implant prostheses, such as Paulo malo, hybrid dentures, peek prosthesis, etc. These are only possible because of the new generation of materials that have transformed modern dentistry to a digital level.

Dr. Nitesh Motwani, MDS Oral and Maxillofacial surgeon, Smile Concepts Dental Clinic, Mention Fellow of Indian society of Implantologist, Fellow of General Education Manipal, Mumbai

Dental implants in elderly individuals are equally successful and long-lasting as they are in the young. Implants can enhance the lives of elderly patients by providing them with greater confidence and improving their physical and mental health. The process is under local anesthesia, so the gums are numb and usually painless. One can feel some pressure but no pain. An implant helps replace a missing tooth without taking additional support from an adjacent natural tooth, thereby increasing the life of the natural tooth, which is priceless! Cost wise average implant cost is almost the same as metal-free bridges. If the bone health is good, we can replace the entire set of teeth in a single jaw with the help of 4-6 implants.

Dr. Shiv Chadda, BDS (Pune), Fellowship Microdentistry (Mumbai), Master Clinical Implantology (NYU), Dentist Since 1995 More than 25 Yrs, Dr Chadda’s Smile Dental Clinic, Mumbai

Dental implants are the latest and most efficient method to replace missing teeth. Though the procedure sounds scary to many people, it is not painful at all, and once completed, the tooth on the implant feels almost like it belongs in the mouth.

With the new advances, implant placements are hardly painful, and the process is done with just local numbing of the area, requiring hardly any time. If your sugar and BP are mostly under control, a dental implant can be placed with a good prognosis. The price of dental implants has dropped dramatically over the years, making good, high-quality implants that last longer and are more affordable. Implantologists are trained to understand the various factors and will help you choose the best implant for your situation.

Dr. Sonali Bassi, BDS, Chief Consultant Surgeon, Oracare Cosmetic Dental Clinic, Gurgaon

Implants are the best choice for replacing missing teeth once the dentist has evaluated the patient’s overall general health, bone strength, and gum tissue health. Implants can be performed on people of all ages. A fairly common myth is that implant surgery is painful. It is not painful at all, as it is done under local anaesthesia, which ensures that the patient does not feel any pain during the procedure. There can be mild tenderness post-procedure, but this can easily be managed with pain medication. Single-tooth implant placement in particular, is fairly simple and does not take too much chairside time. An implant patient must be committed to maintaining good oral hygiene and regular dental visits for long-lasting implants.

Dr. Parag Khatri, MDS – Periodontics, BDS Periodontist, Cosmetic/Aesthetic Dentist, Implantologist, Dental Square Dental Clinic, Mumbai

Depending on your particular problem, implants can be more expensive than the alternatives. While the upfront cost for implants can be more than for other types of restorations, the investment can pay off in the long run. Your dentist can discuss how many implants you will need. Because implants are embedded in your bone, they feel more like your natural teeth than bridges or dentures. You will not need to worry about denture adhesives or having your dentures slip, click, or fall out when you speak, and you will be able to chew better with implants. Your self-esteem and confidence will improve because you will not have to worry about denture problems or people noticing that you have missing teeth.

Dr. Kavita Bhat Kumar, BDS, Dentist & Oral health expert, Founder – Dr. Kavita’s Designer Smiles Multispeciality Dental Care, Mumbai

Dental implants may have higher upfront costs compared to dentures or bridges, but they are the most cost-effective method of tooth replacement in the long run. Dentures and bridges can cause teeth & jawbone deterioration, discomfort while chewing and speaking, damage to supporting and neighbouring teeth and gums, and may require maintenance and replacement. Not replacing a tooth may cause even more harm. On the other hand, implants integrate with the jawbone and function like natural teeth. They do not require maintenance and have a long lifespan, making them a better investment in the long term.

Dr. Viraj Chopra BDS, MDS(Operative Dentistry), MSc (Implantology, UK), Delhi

Dr. Bhaskar Agarwal BDS, MDS(Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery),Diploma (Advanced Computer planning &3D Printing Technology, Switzerland), Delhi

Dental implants offer a predictable means for replacing one or more missing teeth. The design of dental implants has constantly been evolving to increase their success rate and safety. Currently, dental implants have a success rate above 98%.

The recent advances in computer technology and 3D printing have further improved the predictability and success of the implants, as well as surgical safety. The zygomatic implant is an

innovation to restore the teeth in the upper jaw. For those patients for whom bone grafting is not a predictable and successful option, zygomatic implants have proven to be a successful and predictable treatment option. Zygomatic implants don’t need any kind of bone grafting and can be loaded immediately to restore dentition within 48 hours.

Dr. Amit Kr. Agrawal, Consultant Dental Surgeon, BDS, MDS (PGIMS), Mem. Int. Team of Implantology (SWITZERLAND), Mem. Alliance for Cavity Free Future, Cert. John Hopkin University (USA), Gurgaon

We understand dental treatment can be daunting, especially when deciding on the placement of implants. It is crucial that the patient is happy, comfortable, and confident with their dentist and has a dental team that is friendly and approachable.

Fixed dentures are better than removable dentures as they can help slow down changes in your face and even replace missing structures so that you can enjoy your picture-perfect smile.

Dental implants are anchored securely in the jaw, so you can comfortably eat all your favourite foods without pain or worry, as 96% of dental implants are successful (in healthy patients who don’t smoke), and most of these last for over 40 years. The dental implant process is pain-free, so don’t worry about the treatment.

