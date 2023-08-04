Retail Solution and Technologies Unveils Revolutionary Retsol POS Machine RPS-6412, Set to Transform India's Retail Industry

BusinessWire India

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 4: Retsol is a leading brand owned by Retail Solution and Technologies, the trailblazer in the Automatic Identification and Data Capture (AIDC) industry in India for the past two decades. RST and RETSOL team are glad to announce the launch of their latest innovation, the Retsol POS(Point-Of-Sale) Machine RPS-6412. This cutting-edge product is poised to revolutionize the retail industry, empowering businesses with enhanced efficiency, advanced functionality, and seamless customer experiences.

Headquartered in Chennai, Retsol has been at the forefront of delivering state-of-the-art solutions and products in the AIDC and POS market segment from 2015. With a deep understanding of the industry's evolving needs, Retsol has continuously launched high performance products such as Barcode Scanners, Thermal POS Printers, POS Machines and Barcode Label Printer. One of Retsol's key achievements is the immense success of their flagship product, the Retsol LS-450 barcode scanner. This high-performance scanner has emerged as the best-selling barcode scanner on the esteemed Amazon e-commerce platform. The overwhelming positive response from customers demonstrates Retsol's commitment to delivering top-notch products that meet the needs of both businesses and consumers.

The latest launch is the Retsol POS Machine RPS-6412 built on the Intel J6412 platform and M.2 SSD provides top notch performance for highly demanding billing needs of various customers in RETAIL and Hospitality. With its sleek design and robust functionality, this advanced Point of Sale (POS) system enables retailers to effortlessly manage transactions faster and deliver a good customer experience but quick check outs.

"Retail Solution and Technologies is thrilled to introduce the Retsol POS Machine RPS-6412 for the Retail and Hospitality Industry," said Anbazhagan Ramasamy, Managing Director of RST. "This product is a result of our extensive research and continuous development efforts, aimed at addressing the evolving challenges faced by retailers in today's competitive market. We are confident that the RPS-6412 will empower businesses to optimize their operations, enhance customer experiences, and drive growth."

The Retsol POS Machine RPS-6412 will be available for purchase from August onwards at authorized dealers and retail. Retailers across India can now elevate their operations to new heights by harnessing the power of this game-changing solution.

