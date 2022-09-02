Reverence for nature needs to be rekindled, to save the planet, says Gurudev at International Climate Summit Inaugural Address

As the world grapples with the repercussions of climate-change-led disasters and looks for greener and safer energy alternatives, the two-day International Climate Summit 2022 titled 'Opportunities for Green Hydrogen in India' kicked off in Bergen, Norway with representatives from industry bodies, academicians, researchers, and policymakers deliberating on the future of green energy, particularly use of green hydrogen.

Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, global humanitarian and spiritual master, was invited to give the opening address, where he emphasized the need to raise awareness and rekindle reverence for natural resources to save the planet. Art of Living, founded by him, has rejuvenated and revived 48 rivers across India benefiting more than 34.5 million people and 81 million trees planted across 36 countries.

Apart from Gurudev, the other dignitaries and speakers present for the inaugural event included Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Transport, India; Jan Christian Vestre, Minister of Trade and Industry, Norway; Espen Barth Eide, Minister of Climate and Environment, Norway; Erik Solheim, Chairman Green Hydrogen Organisation - GH2 (former: Director of UNEP and Minister in Norway), among others.

"Indigenous cultures have all considered the sun, water, mountains, and wind as sacred," Gurudev said, "These (resources) are the future for sustainable growth and development of the planet. We need to plant more trees. We need to take care of our water resources. We need to save the earth from the harmful chemicals and fertilizers that land up there and from there into our bodies." He mentioned that India and Norway had led the way in two areas- conflict resolution/peace and environmental protection. Gurudev also shared how India had an ancient tradition where if a tree had to be cut then the person cutting the tree needed to make sure seeds are sown for five more trees to grow in its place.

"Green energy is the only way we can sustain our planet," Gurudev said while expressing concern over a series of natural disasters including the devastating floods in Pakistan.

Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Transport, India shared, "India has the potential to become the largest producer of green hydrogen." He also mentioned the need to raise awareness about certain practices that harm the environment and health of people like stubble burning.

The event was organized by PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry in partnership with Invest India (National Investment Promotion & Facilitation Agency), Greenstat Norway, and Norwegian Hydrogen Forum. Some of the key focus areas of the summit include identifying incentives for setting up mega-scale hydrogen plants in India for industrial and domestic consumption; setting up and developing the right infrastructure for transport and storage of green hydrogen; cost-effective technologies; R&D collaborative tie-ups; setting up of Centre of Excellence, mapping of available standards and policies with respect to International standards, ways to achieve sustainable energy security coupled with direction on achieving net zero targets of India.

