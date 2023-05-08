Revolutionize your networking with Itzme - the ultimate digital business card solution

New Delhi [India], May 8 (/NewsReach): Introducing breakthrough platform: introducing Itzme- the digital business card web application that's changing the way professionals connect with their customers. Founded in 2018 by Mohammed Ashraf Shaikh, Itzme is a product of MAS Solutions, a cutting-edge technology company with a passion for innovation. Over 1 lakh+ cards live and, 2490 subscriptions since its launch, Itzme has catered to many businesses and assisted them in created digital business card according to their brand image.

With lightning-fast server speed, uptime of 99.9%, and lightning speed, Itzme is the ultimate solution for professionals who want to showcase their brand and connect with potential customers. No more waiting for slow-loading pages or dealing with downtime- Itzme guarantees an uninterrupted and seamless experience for both the user and their clients.

Itzme also offers 38 social media links with call-to-action buttons, making it easy for users to connect with their customers on their preferred platforms. With the ability to share their business card anywhere, users can expand their reach to a global audience and attract potential customers from all over the world.

Unlimited video uploads allow users to showcase their brand with impressive videos that help their customers get to know them better. With the ability to detail their product and convince their prospects, users can effectively communicate their value proposition and drive sales.

Adding to a contact list has never been easier - with just a few clicks, users can add their customers to their contact list and stay connected with them at all times. Click-to-WhatsApp also makes it easy for customers to get in touch, even when the user's number is not saved.

For premium services, adding a PDF file is a great feature that allows users to showcase their brand and provide additional information about their products and services.

Overall, Itzme is the ultimate digital Business Card solution for professionals who want to take their brand to the next level. With its lightning speed, social network integration, easy sharing, video uploads, product descriptions, contact list management, Click-to-WhatsApp, and PDF file features, Itzme has everything professionals need to connect with their customers and grow their businesses. Sign up today and start building your brand with Itzme.

This story has been provided by NewsReach. will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (/NewsReach)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor