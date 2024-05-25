Revolutionizing Printing: Ankit Doshi’s Trailblazing Story

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 25: Ankit Doshi, the visionary founder of I Think Ink, embarked on a journey in 2014 with a steadfast commitment to revolutionize the printing sector. Drawing upon a rich family legacy spanning four decades in the industry, Ankit brings to the table over ten years of hands-on experience coupled with an innate penchant for precision and innovation. His unwavering dedication to pushing the boundaries of conventional printing practices has propelled I Think Ink to the forefront of the global printing solutions landscape.

Ankit’s expertise encompasses a diverse range of advanced printing technologies, with a particular focus on Variable Data Printing for Indian imports. His in-depth understanding of legal metrology and industry labeling standards has significantly enhanced the breadth and quality of services offered by I Think Ink, establishing it as a premier provider of bespoke printing solutions on a global scale.

In recognition of his exemplary leadership and contributions to the printing industry, Ankit Doshi was recently honored with the prestigious title of Most Prominent Industry Leader of the Year – 2024, Mumbai in Printing Solutions by Business Mint Nationwide Awards 2024.

Driven by a relentless pursuit of excellence, Ankit immerses himself in a world of cutting-edge machinery, continuously pushing the boundaries of innovation to deliver unparalleled solutions to clients. His entrepreneurial journey took a monumental leap forward with the inception of I Think Ink, a company dedicated to serving prominent stationery companies and emerging businesses alike. Ankit’s daily endeavors encompass a spectrum of printing tasks, from labels and banners to flyers, catering to the diverse needs of both small-scale enterprises and industry giants.

For Ankit, printing transcends mere profession; it is a true calling that fuels his passion for creativity and innovation. With a steadfast commitment to helping businesses achieve their branding objectives, Ankit has had the privilege of serving esteemed clients including Kellogg's India, Johnson & Johnson India, Think Pot, Soulflower, and Cipla, among others.

At I Think Ink, there is immense pride in the commitment to providing premium printed materials without minimum order quantity restrictions. Under Ankit’s visionary leadership, the company has diversified its offerings to include high-end packaging solutions such as mono cartons, corrugated boxes, paper bags, and labels in both roll and sheet formats, boasting a variety of finishes to cater to diverse client requirements.

The vision at I Think Ink is to maintain the position as leaders in specialized printing by relentlessly pursuing quality improvement. The company prioritizes customer satisfaction by delivering top-tier quality, timely delivery, and cost-effective services while upholding ethical practices and meeting international standards.

With a comprehensive infrastructure spanning 3,000 square feet and state-of-the-art equipment for press, binding, and finishing processes, the company is committed to delivering efficient turnaround times coupled with uncompromising quality output. The dedicated team of professionals, under Ankit’s astute guidance, ensures that every design created, regardless of the printing method employed, is executed to perfection.

Beyond printing, the mission is to propel businesses towards unparalleled success through remarkable branding solutions. The aim is to maximize value for every rupee spent by bridging the gap between businesses and their customers, fostering mutual growth through a synergy of human ingenuity and cutting-edge technology.

At I Think Ink, they don’t just know printing inside out; they know it back to front. The commitment to excellence, coupled with the relentless pursuit of innovation, sets them apart as a pioneering powerhouse within the industry, poised to redefine the landscape of printing solutions on a global scale.

