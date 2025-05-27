VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 27: RH Luxury Properties CEO and Founder Rebiha Helimi opened her May visit to Dubai with a private meeting with the founder of BenCo Real Estate and Million Dollar Listing UAE star and producer Ben Bandari. The conversation took place early in the day and focused on further strengthening the goal of bridging the gap between Dubai and the African market. Remarkably, BenCo's transactions have reached AED 25 billion across multiple prime categories, with LEOS among its notable partners.

The staggering figure lines up with RH Luxury Properties' internal network of African high-net-worth clients, premium residential access, and ongoing VIP projects. According to Rebiha Helimi's latest Instagram update, synergies between both camps went so well that everything felt natural and casual, with incredible perspectives already unfolding.

RH Luxury Properties' wide array of active buyers and BenCo's formidable dominance over Dubai's business scene have formed a compelling backdrop for potential off-plan allocations and perhaps, even portfolio diversification. Rebiha Helimi's ability to merge boutique-level personalization matches Ben Bandari's two-decade track record as a key contributor to the growth and stature of modern-day Dubai. Their dialogue clearly fostered deeper cooperation, which is expected to lead to perceived allocation of pre-approved land plots and, more importantly, direct integration of African buyer mandates into Dubai-based project pipelines.

