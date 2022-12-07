RIA Advisory is now Great Place to Work Certified

RIA Advisory, a premier provider of revenue management solutions, is pleased to announce that it has received the Great Place to Work® Certification in India. The certification is based on current employees' experience of working at RIA Advisory and endorses the High-Trust, High-Performance Culture in the organization.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Organizations delivering incredible employee experiences and best-in-class people practices are awarded this certification after a rigorous assessment process which evaluates a workplace based on its Trust Index(c) and Culture Audit(c) attributes.

"This Great Place to Work Certification™ is a result of dedicated efforts and commitment to the people-first policy that RIA Advisory leaders espouse & practice. We are fortunate to have been able to create an atmosphere of transparency, honesty, respect, and growth. This recognition is purely based on employees' appreciation of the company culture. I am glad that our employees truly believe that RIA Advisory is one of the best companies to work for," said Saket Pabby, Founder and CEO of RIA Advisory.

In the survey conducted anonymously by Great Place to Work®, it was seen that RIA Advisory demonstrated excellence across various criteria such as respect, credibility, fairness (trust), and employees' sense of pride in their work.

"We owe this certification to the entire RIA family. It is our firm belief that a satisfied and inspired team is the key to organizational success and we have hence consciously implemented quite a few policies and initiatives to ensure that everyone feels motivated and strengthened, regardless of their role, gender, tenure or level," adds Sameer Deo, Head of HR and Operations at RIA Advisory.

To be a part of RIA Advisory's award-winning team, check out the current open positions listed

Founded in late 2016, RIA Advisory is a leading revenue management solutions provider solving mission-critical problems for clients through a compelling combination of scalable Oracle platforms & its own proprietary IP while being armed with the knowledge of the revenue management space, and deep domain expertise across the financial services & healthcare verticals. RIA Advisory's best-in-class proprietary IP and execution capabilities provide solutions for challenging revenue-management issues such as deal pricing; billing, receivable, payable, and sub-ledger accounting; settlement and collection; as well as rating and pricing. The company employs more than 500 professionals worldwide and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida, USA with offices in the U.K., Canada, India, the Philippines, and Australia.

