‘Risepreneur’ by Bhanu Pratap Singh Launches Globally on E-commerce; A Transformational Guide for Aspiring Entrepreneurs

New Delhi [India], June 30: Co-authored by Richa Dahiya and inspired by Sarita Choudhary's vision, the book ‘Risepreneur’, reflects the new-age entrepreneurial spirit grounded in Indian traditions and real-life examples for a deeper understanding. Boosting the Indian startup community, Risepreneur, the debut book by Bhanu Pratap Singh has been launched officially and is now available on Amazon and Flipkart for readers worldwide.

This new release by Bhanu Pratap Singh is not just another business book, but a heartfelt guide that takes readers deep into the entrepreneurial journey of a modern Indian founder who has built multiple companies from scratch and sheer dedication.

The founder and CEO of Cloveify Wearables Private Limited, NXT Unpause Yourself Private Limited, and Krishivardha Agro Private Limited Bhanu Pratap Singh shares the honest and often challenging path he walked to build successful ventures, giving readers a deep insight into the truth behind the growth of a private limited company and what it takes to grow in the startup India ecosystem.

Written in collaboration with Richa Dahiya, an experienced strategist and educator serving as COO of NXT Unpause Yourself and CMO of Krishivardha Agro, Risepreneur presents a rare dual perspective while Bhanu brings the passion of the founder's mindset for an inspiring read.

With Richa adding strategic insight and a grounded operational viewpoint, it makes the book more relatable and informative for readers, from start to finish.

Sarita Choudhary has become another pillar of strength behind the book and plays a key directorial role across all three of Bhanu's ventures and ensures that Risepreneur includes not just theory, but real-life experiences from all corners of a business, making the content more worthwhile.

In the list of inspiring business books, Risepreneur stands out not just for its motivational tone, but for its real-life applicability and hands-on advice, showcasing the importance of resilience, self-belief, and adaptability, all qualities crucial for any aspiring entrepreneur to be successful.

This Indian entrepreneur book explores critical lessons as well as moments of failures and reinvention leading up to long-term success, making it an essential read for everyone who wants to enter the business landscape.

Risepreneur explains how private limited company success does not come from flashy ideas or overnight trends but from consistency, clarity, and character without which it is not only difficult to keep a venture afloat but almost impossible.

The global book launch of Risepreneur is done at the same time when the startup ecosystem in India is in full swing and nurtures the next generation of change makers so they can create a change more powerful than ever before.

All major online platforms like Flipkart and Amazon are selling the book making it available even for readers across borders can access it with ease while also contributing to the narrative of India as a growing hub for innovation and entrepreneurship. This ensures the book reaches deeper into the Indian heartland and connects with readers who are ready to take a step forward but not sure where the journey begins.

Risepreneur brings local context to a global stage, mirroring the journey of many Indian founders, especially those who work outside metro cities and lack access to mentorship and resources essential for success. The book gives real advice and shares experiences from Bhanu's life, filling the gap just perfectly.

Risepreneur is a book that perfectly combines all the elements for a successful book including inspiration, actionable tips, and grounded storytelling, making it an authentic business book not just for Indian entrepreneurs, but also for those who dream of setting up their startup sometime in the future.

