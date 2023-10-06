Roehampton University: Empowering Global Graduates

ATK

New Delhi [India], October 6: The University of Roehampton (UoR) offer a first-class education experience, designed to help you reach your full potential and get the career you want. The University is comprised of four colleges which underpin their values today including teaching, research and the engagement with communities and organisations locally, nationally and internationally. The university has a strong partnership with the diverse community of students and provides an inclusive environment in which students are encouraged to succeed. Through the professional services, colleges and students' union, the team at UoR deliver an excellent wider student experience and a supportive culture, with a strong emphasis on wellbeing and personal growth. At Roehampton, they strive to equip students with the knowledge and skills they need to succeed in a workplace that will change radically and rapidly in the future.

Roehampton offers a wide range of programmes spanning six academic schools and faculties:

* Faculty of Business and Law

* School of Arts

* School of Education

* School of Humanities and Social Sciences

* School of Life and Health Sciences

* School of Psychology

The University of Roehampton has a long history stretching back 180 years through our 4 colleges. The diverse community is comprised of around 10,000 students, from 145 nations, 1,800 of which are postgraduate, giving it the accolade of the third fastest growing university internationally. With over 85 postgraduate courses, spread across 6 academic schools and faculties, UoR offer a wide range of choices for those looking for a career change or further study. The 54 acre beautiful parkland campus offers great facilities, in the middle of south-west London. Studying at UoR will give students the best of both worlds: the community feel and safety of a traditional university campus, with the job opportunities, culture and nightlife of one of the greatest cities in the world.

Roehampton prides itself on helping all students, regardless of their background, to develop the skills they need for a successful graduate career and fulfilling life. The student experience is at the heart of everything they do. The team at UoR work in partnership with students to make sure that every moment at Roehampton matters. A Roehampton student has the opportunity to work with academic staff who are at the cutting edge of their fields and produce innovative and internationally renowned research. At the University of Roehampton, they believe that an education is not just about getting a great degree, but also broadening your experiences, preparing yourself for your chosen career, and making lifelong friendships. A student will have an ample of opportunities to get involved with university life both academically and socially. A Roehampton degree is designed to ensure that you graduate with the qualities you need to succeed: confidence, adaptability and the capacity to work with people from all walks of life. London's Campus University | University of Roehampton

