Rolls Royce looks to position India as its third 'home market'

New Delhi [India], January 12 : British aero-engine maker Rolls Royce is looking to position India as its third 'home market' beyond the UK, unlocking exciting opportunities across jet engines, naval propulsion, and more, said the British High Commission in India in a social media post X on Monday.

The British High Commission in India said this is a clear reflection of the growing cooperation in advanced engineering and innovation.

Notably, India hosts significant market for Rolls-Royce with engineering centres, supply-chain partnerships and collaborations with Indian aerospace and defence entities.

Earlier, the Rolls-Royce Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Tufan Erginbilgic had revealed the company's ambitions to make India a "home market", reinforcing the company's long-term commitment to the country.

Erginbilgic had visited India as part of the industry delegation accompanying UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on his first official visit following the signing of the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA).

Rolls-Royce participated in key industry dialogues aimed at strengthening the India-UK economic partnership, aligned with the India-UK Vision 2035.

With a nine-decades long legacy and a growing footprint in India, Rolls-Royce has built a robust ecosystem of people, products, capabilities, and partnerships. The company is expanding in-country capabilities through strategic local partnerships and talent development, with the goal of at least doubling its supply chain sourcing from India by 2030.

The company recently inaugurated its newly expanded Global Capability and Innovation Centre in India, which houses digital capabilities, enterprise services, and engineering teams supporting Civil Aerospace and Defence.

