Ruchi Soya Q4 total income rises 37.38 per cent to Rs 6,676.19 crore

FMCG firm Ruchi Soya Industries Limited on Friday said its total income surged by 37.38 per cent to Rs 6,676.19 crore for the quarter ended March 2022, despite the challenging consumption environment.

During the fourth quarter of 2021-22, the company's EBITDA stood at Rs 418.54 crore with an EBITDA margin of 6.27 per cent.

The company's profit before tax stood at Rs 295.69 crore and profit after tax at Rs 234.43 crore.

The company continues to sustain its EBITDA margins in spite of rising inflation levels, macro challenges as well as the need to manage costs aggressively to maintain margins in a healthy range, Ruchi Soya Industries said in a statement.

During the quarter under review, Ruchi Soya's branded business including brands sold under royalty arrangements and institutional segment ( Bakery & Vanaspati) achieved sales of Rs 4,848.87 crore, contributing 73.12 per cent to the company's total sales. During the quarter, the company achieved export sales of Rs 74.65 crore.

For the full year 2021-22, Ruchi Soya achieved a total income of Rs 24,284.38 crore as compared to Rs 16,382.97 crore for the year ended March 31, 2021, reflecting a robust growth of 48.23 per cent year-on-year basis.

The company's EBITDA stood at Rs 1,565.98 crore for the year ended March 2022. Profit before tax stood at Rs 1,074.38 crore and profit after tax at Rs 806.30 crore during the quarter under review.

Ruchi Soya's portfolio of brands like Ruchi Gold, Mahakosh, Sunrich, Nutrela, Ruchi Star and Ruchi Sunlight continues to witness tremendous response, the company said in the statement.

Ruchi Soya is one of the largest oil palm plantation companies in India with over 56,000 hectares under oil palm cultivation engaging with more than 39,000 farmers across nine states in India. The company is also engaged in renewable wind energy business out of which 19 per cent is used for captive consumption.

During the quarter under review, Ruchi Soya Industries Limited filed its prospectus with the Registrar of Companies on 31st March 2022 in relation to a further public offering of Rs 4,300 crore comprising 6,61,53,846 shares @ Rs 650 per share ("FPO").

Subsequent to the listing of the FPO shares on 8th April 2022, the promoter's shareholding reduced to 80.82 per cent and the public shareholding stood at 19.18 per cent. The Company has utilised the proceeds of the FPO concluded on 8th April 2022 to repay 100 per cent of its bank and long-term borrowings. Further, the Company has also regrouped its reporting segments, the statement said.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor