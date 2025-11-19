Ryan Group of Institutions and Rotary Club Launch India's Largest School-Led Tree Plantation Drive

PNN

New Delhi [India], November 19: Ryan Group, in partnership with The Rotary Club, announced their ambitious green initiative aimed at fostering environmental stewardship among India's youth. In the event, held at the Brahmakamal Hall, Yashobhoomi Convention Center, Dwarka, Mr. Ryan Pinto, CEO, Ryan Group of Institutions, Mr. Francesco Arezzo, Rotary International President, Rotary International Director Flt Lt Rtn. KP. Nagesh , and Mr. Ravishankar Dakoju, District Governor Elect (Bangalore) and marked the launch of a historic Plantation Drive that seeks to create a Guinness World Record for planting 50,000 saplings in a single day. The larger goal is to plant 10 lakh trees across India between June 2026, and May 2027, led by Ryan students nationwide.

Speaking at the event while also marking the group's golden jubilee year, Mr. Ryan Pinto, CEO, Ryan Group of Institutions, said, "As we celebrate 50 years of the Ryan Group, I thank our Lord Jesus Christ for all the abundant blessings. As part of this milestone, we proudly reaffirm the vision of our founders, Dr. A. F. Pinto and Dr. Madam Grace Pinto, who placed care for the environment at the heart of our 12 core values. Our collaboration with the Rotary Club marks an important step forward in strengthening our long-standing commitment to sustainability and conservation. Through this tree plantation drive, we hope to inspire our students to become active custodians of the planet and help shape a cleaner, greener world for future generations."

This landmark partnership underscores the shared commitment of Ryan International and Rotary Club toward promoting sustainability, environmental education, and community participation at scale.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Francesco Arezzo, Rotary International President, said, "Rotary Club is proud to partner with Ryan Group and we are happy to showcase how young people can take the lead in protecting our planet. By planting 50,000 saplings in a single day and reaching toward a goal of 10 lakh trees nationwide, we are not only setting a record, but sowing the roots of a future that is greener and more united. As Rotarians and young leaders working together for good, we are united our efforts to nurture hope, strengthen our communities and restore nature."

"The Rotary-Ryan partnership beautifully aligns with our mission to empower communities through meaningful action. The initiative taking shape across all the cities, primarily in Bangalore, Pune, and Hyderabad schools demonstrates how young minds can be catalysts of environmental change. Together, we are sowing the seeds for a greener, more responsible future," said Mr. Ravishankar Dakoju, District Governor Elect, Rotary International - Bengaluru.

The partnership between Rotary and Ryan is already taking root through impactful initiative called Dakoju Dhanyawad, which included planting more than 2000 fruit-bearing plants across Ryan schools in Bengaluru, Pune, and Hyderabad. This reflects a shared vision to engage students across regions in meaningful environmental action, fostering a culture of sustainability and collective responsibility.

The aim is to ensure environmental consciousness among students by engaging them directly in large-scale afforestation efforts. Beyond record-setting numbers, this initiative will nurture lifelong advocates for sustainability. It reinforces the belief that collective action today will secure a cleaner, greener future for generations to come. It is also an inspiration for schools across India to adopt similar practices.

