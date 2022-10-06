Safe Water Network wins National Awards for Leadership and Excellence in Green Future

Safe Water Network, the well-known international NGO, received the 'Green NGO of the Year' at the National Awards for Leadership and Excellence hosted by ET Ascent during an event in Bangaluru. The award was granted for promoting excellence in social development, in which NGOs from across the country showcased their outstanding performance.

These awards brought together the best industry professionals and civil society who have made significant contributions to the sector. The platform provides top professionals, agencies, and consultants with an intimate environment to recognize and reward excellence for sustainable growth.

The award recognizes Safe Water Network's efforts as an environmental strategist, public health improvement, and change manager incorporating ethical values, transparency, and good governance for sustainable community development. Across India, Safe Water Network has developed social entrepreneurs to manage their safe drinking water source, mobilized communities in creating local water security through pond rejuvenation, tank restoration, and rooftop rainwater harvesting, and supported the operationalization of sustainable and reliable safe water supply through training, digital knowledge hub, and best practices. Apart from this, Safe Water Network leads the national Safe Water Enterprises Alliance and is working with the government on policy and advisory in Har Ghar Jal and AMRUT 2.0 to scale safe water.

The awards were presented by Dr Arun Arora, Ex-President and CEO, The Economic Times; Professor Indira Parikh, President - Antardisha and India's Iconic HR Leader; Dr C.M. Dwivedi, CEO & President, Management and Productivity Consultancy Services; Dr Saugata Mitra, Managing Director, National Dairy Development Board Dairy Services; Dr R L Bhatia, Founder, World CSR Day and World Sustainability, and Dr Sanjay Muthal, CEO, Kontempore Leadership Solutions & Services.

Safe Water Network Safe Water Network has been working alongside communities in Ghana and India since 2009 to establish decentralized and locally owned community water purification systems that provide affordable, reliable, and safe off-grid drinking water. Over the past decade, Safe Water Network India has established 350 safe water stations in Maharashtra, Telangana, and Uttar Pradesh, providing safe water access to over 1.3 million beneficiaries and 1000 livelihoods. We work with local governments (Municipalities and Panchayati Raj Institutions) and enable self-help groups and local communities/entrepreneurs by providing training, tools, and support to enable financially sustainable iJal stations. We founded and lead the , a multi-sectoral platform of SWE practitioners, technology providers, academia, and civil society for collaboration to create an ecosystem that supports the scale up the Safe Water Enterprises and advances affordable, safe drinking water for the poor.

Working with the Government and other stakeholders, we aim to reach millions in need of safe water through its broad-scale replication. The SEWAH Center of Excellence houses training toolkits, e-Modules, knowledge documents, best practices from the sector, and the current policy and regulatory documents to support Safe Water Enterprises. We regularly publish the India Sector Review and share best practices in the sector through our field insights and spotlights disseminated nationally through our 'Beyond the Pipe' forum and internationally at the Stockholm World Water Week and The Water Institute UNC. We provide Technical Assistance to the state governments for operationalizing their sub-optimally functioning Water stations. We are the Key Resource Center of the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation, the Ministry of Jal Shakti, and the Advisory Support Unit of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

For more information on Safe Water Network India, please visit: .

