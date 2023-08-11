Sai Ganga Panakeia's Innovative Path to Redefining Healthcare Garners Great Recognition during the India Startup Festival 2024

GLOBAL PR CONNECT (GPRC)

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], August 11: Sai Ganga Panakeia, a dynamic and forward-thinking company, is making waves in the healthcare industry with its groundbreaking approach to revolutionizing the way healthcare is delivered. Under the visionary leadership of Dr Ravishankar Polisetty, the company is gaining international recognition for its transformative initiatives aimed at bridging gaps in healthcare access and quality.

Sai Ganga Panakeia’s (SGP) strategic vision has propelled it to the forefront of innovation, inventing Docture Poly and its achievements have been acknowledged with the esteemed "Distinguished Startup and Most Valuable Product for Rural Empowerment" award. This recognition underscores the dedication and collaborative spirit that define the SGP’s team.

The company's approach focuses on leveraging cutting-edge technologies to address significant challenges in the healthcare landscape. Dr Polisetty's leadership and commitment to redefining the industry have resonated with both investors and experts alike.

"Our journey is driven by the belief that innovation can reshape healthcare for the better. This award reflects our team's unwavering dedication to this cause, our aim is to create a healthcare ecosystem that empowers individuals and communities, regardless of their location or resources. This recognition motivates us to push the boundaries even further " Dr. Ravishankar Polisetty Said.

Docture Poly is not merely a digital doctor assistant and a great health product but transformative solutions that promise to shape the future of healthcare. This innovative spirit was highlighted during the award presentation, where investors acknowledged the company's potential to bridge existing gaps.

The company's achievements and strategic initiatives reflect a collective commitment to innovation, accessibility, and positive change in healthcare. As Docture Poly's reputation grows on a global scale, its transformative endeavours are set to bridge healthcare disparities and create a lasting impact.

Docture Poly:

