Sai Life Sciences to Recruit 200 Scientists in November

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 11: Sai Life Sciences Limited (BSE: 544306 | NSE: SAILIFE), one of India's fastest-growing Contract Research, Development & Manufacturing Organizations (CRDMO), today announced plans to recruit 200 scientists in November 2025 to serve the growing demand for its Discovery & CMC services. The company will be conducting 'Walk-in interviews' in Bengaluru this weekend during November 15 -16, 2025, at Sai Vishram Business Hotel, Hebbagodi, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The open positions span multiple scientific functions including Process R&D, Analytical R&D, Process Engineering, Biology (in vitro and in vivo), and DMPK. Candidates with qualifications such as M.Sc. (Organic Chemistry / Life Sciences / Microbiology / Biochemistry / Biotechnology), M.Pharm (Pharmacology or related disciplines), B.E. / M.E. (Chemical Engineering), or Ph.D. in relevant areas are invited to apply. Professionals with 2-14 years of experience are encouraged to participate.

Commenting on the plan, Siva Chittor, Whole-Time Director and Chief Financial Officer, Sai Life Sciences, said, "The current onboarding of scientists will support our expanding operations. At Sai, we are continuously building an ecosystem where scientists can do the best work of their careers solving complex scientific challenges that make a real difference to patients' lives. We offer an environment that combines deep scientific rigor, exposure to advanced technologies, and opportunities for continuous learning and growth."

The hiring drive comes at a time when the company is expanding both capacity and capability across its global operations. Recently, Sai Life Sciences announced the groundbreaking of a new CMC Process R&D Center at its integrated R&D campus in Hyderabad. Scheduled for completion by September 2026, the facility will double the company's Process R&D capacity while adding new capabilities in peptide development, oligo intermediates & linkers development, formulation development, and early-phase clinical supplies. Earlier this year, the company also expanded its Integrated Discovery platform with the launch of a state-of-the-art biology facility at its Hyderabad campus. This facility enhances Sai's ability to support complex biological targets and strengthens its role in large, integrated discovery programs.

With a team of over 3,400 professionals, Sai Life Sciences partners with more than 300 global innovators, including 18 of the top 20 pharmaceutical companies, to accelerate the discovery, development, and commercialization of complex small molecules.

