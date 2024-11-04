SAIL inks pact with Administrative Staff College of India for special courses

New Delhi, Nov 4 The Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) and Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI), Hyderabad on Monday signed an MoU for academic collaboration under which the steel giant's executives will attend specialised courses to upgrade their leadership skills.

"This MoU will facilitate the conduct of customised Management Development Programmes for the newly promoted executives of SAIL, among others. Collaboration with reputed institutions is part of the overall Learning & Development strategy of SAIL to provide further academic exposure to the company's executives facilitating them to grow in their leadership positions,” the company said in a statement.

The MoU was signed at SAIL's corporate office in the national capital in the presence of KK Singh, Director (Personnel), SAIL and Nirmalya Bagchi, Director, ASCI, Hyderabad.

Established in 1956 at the initiative of the government and the corporate sector, the ASCI, Hyderabad, has pioneered post-experience management education in India.

Considered as the College for Practicing Managers, ASCI equips corporate managers, administrators, entrepreneurs and academicians with the skills to synthesize managerial theory and practice; and respond to the ever-increasing complexity of managerial issues confronting government, industrial enterprises and non-government organizations.

SAIL has launched a number of key Human Resource (HR) initiatives in recent months. This includes the introduction of a new policy of Work from Other than Workplace (WoW), which was launched by company chairman Amarendu Prakash. Under this policy, an employee will be allowed to work from other than workplace on undertaking a prescribed self-development activity.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman SAIL said that “The WoW policy, which is a novel initiative of SAIL, aims to enable our employees to focus on more strategic roles while being away from the designated workplace and strive to invest in their professional development and healthy work-life balance”.

In addition, SAIL has also collaborated with LinkedIn Learning Hub to facilitate numerous of its employees to undertake self-paced learning to upskill their knowledge base on various topics. This partnership with LinkedIn is aimed at bringing about sustained professional development of its workforce, according to a company statement.

