Sakra World Hospital expands footprint with inauguration of Sakra Information Centre in Guwahati, Assam

Guwahati (Assam) [India], June 19: Sakra World Hospital is the first multi-speciality technologically advanced hospital in Bangalore and is supported by Secom and Toyota Tsusho. With a steadfast commitment to changing lives and promoting a better future for all, Sakra World Hospital maintains a strong tie between humanity and healing. In the presence of Lovekesh Phasu, the COO of Sakra World Hospital Bengaluru, the Dr Ripunjoy Deka, Director Prayas Clinics and Diagnostics, the Sakra Information Centre was inaugurated by chief guest Dr Gokul Chandra Das, IMA President. The Sakra Information centre was launched in partnership with Prayas Clinics and Diganostics, Guwahati.

This outstanding facility, located at Guwahati will host monthly outpatient clinics with distinguished experts from SWH in the departments of neurology, cardiology, orthopaedics, renal sciences, rehabilitation sciences, paediatrics, gastroenterology and liver transplantation. This facility, in addition to offering clinical services, will also function as an information centre with an aim to transform the way information is provided to those in need.

Chief Guest, Dr Gokul Chandra Das, IMA President, said, "I want to sincerely thank Sakra Hospital and Prayas Clinic and Diagnostics for collaborating on this excellent effort to enhance the health and wellness of Guwahati residents. This collaboration shows a shared commitment to enhancing healthcare offerings and guaranteeing that the local population has access to top-notch healthcare."

Lovekesh Phasu, COO, Sakra World Hospital, Bengaluru, quoted, "Sakra Information Centre has been launched as a step to expand our footprint gradually in the North eastern part of our country. This noteworthy move is on sync with our strategic way to display our commitment to offer the best in healthcare and provide accurate information for everyone. This is just the beginning of many more of our initiatives to come."

Guru Poonja, General Marketing Manager, Sakra World Hospital, Bengaluru, said, "Our strategic tie up with Prayas clinic and diagnostics has been designed to ease the pain of traveling to Bangalore for getting primary consultation and diagnosis. With the help of this centre, patients can get consultation, diagnosis and treatment easily. Moreover, our thoughtfully designed information centre will help patients connect with consultants in times of emergency too."

Dr Ripunjoy Deka, Director Prayas Clinics and Diagnostics, Guwahati said, "The Information Centre mission is to gradually provide excellent medical care to every citizen in India. Now Guwahati won't have to make extensive trips for a health examination. Instead, they will discover a top-notch clinic just outside their door, where the top experts in the field will deal with all of their health-related worries."

The Sakra World Hospital is the first multinational corporation (MNC) hospital in India, a Japanese company run by Toyota Tsusho and SECOM, and is situated in Marathahalli on the Outer Ring Road in Bengaluru, Karnataka. It is a 350-bed hospital that offers medical treatment in all areas, including emergency and trauma care, digestive and hepatobiliary sciences, orthopaedics, women's and children's health, and neurosciences. There are 12 integrated modular operation theatres (OTs) with cutting-edge, modern technology, including an OR integration solution that allows video input from a variety of sources, including surgical cameras, periphery cameras, and MIS cameras, to be recorded, saved, and shown.

