"Sales and More Sales" by Rajan Kalra: A comprehensive guide to developing a winning sales attitude

New Delhi [India], May 9 (/PNN): Rajan Kalra, a hotelier, and sales enthusiast, has launched his debut book "Sales and More Sales". The book is a comprehensive guide that explores the internal and external factors that contribute to the sales mindset. It covers the fundamentals of the sales industry, the value of networking, and the steps from a sales pitch to cultivating loyalty.

For any business to be profitable, sales are essential. However, not everyone is an inherently good salesperson. In "Sales and More Sales," Kalra emphasizes the importance of a salesperson understanding the essentials of selling and provides practical advice on how to close deals and become a super salesman.

The book provides insights on how salespeople can position themselves as serious solution providers and adopt a sales attitude to successfully engage today's consumers who are heavily influenced by technology and a constant stream of information.

"I wrote this book for anyone who is active in sales, particularly those who are still in their early years. It's a short and simple guide to help you understand the fundamentals of selling and improve your sales skills," said Rajan Kalra, author of "Sales and More Sales."

Kalra has over 17 years of experience in sales and has been recognized for setting sales milestones. In the book, he talks about how to streamline the sales process and how having a firm grasp of the basics can help you become a top salesperson and, in real terms, increase revenue for your business.

"Sales and More Sales" is a must-read for anyone who wants to improve their sales skills and take their business to the next level. The book is 92 pages and is available in both print and digital formats.

Link for book purchase - https://www.amazon.in/dp/B0C33WTQV8?ref=myi_title_dp

https://www.flipkart.com/sales-more/p/itmb9351474c8df6?pid=9789357641395

This story is provided by PNN. will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (/PNN)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor