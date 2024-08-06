Sameera: A Dive Into India's First & Largest Township Developer

VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 6: Established in 1982 with the intention to build a 'company of good companions,' Sameera Group of Companies quickly became one of India's leading conglomerates with diversified business interests. Powered by an ambitious management and a transparent work culture, Sameera is now a multi-faceted organisation with verticals spanning across land bank generation, real estate and property development, warehousing, education, hospitality, transportation, wind energy generation, and insurance. As a people-driven organisation, Sameera is committed to making the world a better place.

The Chairman of Sameera Group of Companies, J. Murugesan, proudly states that Sameera has indeed stepped up to its name. Sameera means "good companion" in Sanskrit and has proved to be an exceptional companion to their customers, business associates, dedicated workforce, and the development of the nation.

"In this journey of excellence, we have marched ahead of our limits, expanded our horizons, raised our credibility, and spread our goodwill. I am proud to lead a people-centric organisation where the passion to scale up and go beyond set goals is the key to unlocking a world of opportunities."

Sameera soon grew to become the largest land bank generator in Tamil Nadu. With innovative management and a strategic eye for growth destinations, Sameera has acquired over 2000 acres across Tamil Nadu, selling land parcels to more than 60 renowned developers.

Specialising in identifying and acquiring prime land for residential and commercial projects, Sameera's team excels in land acquisition, zoning, permitting, engineering, and development planning for housing communities, IT parks, commercial establishments, and co-working spaces. Beyond sourcing, Sameera also incorporated designs and exceptional construction of residential and commercial buildings.

Sameera's drive to push limits has elevated the company from a land bank generator to India's First s Largest Township Developer. Townships refer to a large, planned community that encompasses various crucial aspects of modern living such as community halls, shopping malls, recreation centres and so on. They are also strategically located to offer easy connectivity to major roads, cities, and even essential services like schools, colleges, hospitals, and commercial centres! They tend to create a cohesive community by blending urban luxury and natural landscapes with modern conveniences.

Overall, a township is a comprehensive development designed to provide residents with a high- quality, integrated lifestyle in a well-planned, self-sufficient community. With several decades of experience, Sameera is now a trusted promoter of exceptional townships, having won the 'REISA Awards for Best Gated Community Plotted Development 2021', 'Times Business Awards Real Estate - Most Enterprising CEO 2022' C 'Times Business Awards for Best Plotted Developer 2022'.

Current township projects by Sameera in Chennai are in Kundrathur, Thirumazhisai, Tambaram and Avadi while other premium villa plot projects are being undertaken in Vengambakkam, Kanchipuram, Red Hills, Chengalpattu, Karai, Thiruvallur, Polivakkam, Vellore and Bengaluru. The other township projects which are in the pipeline, making a mark in this segment are located in Mamandur, Maduranthakam, Vellore, Hosur, Bangalore, Coimbatore and Madurai. They are undoubtedly going to be magical homes in a beautiful community.

Sameera is nothing short of an expert here as it has developed over 45 villa plot projects comprising 14 million Sq. Ft of villa plots spanning over large acres of land. It also has 16 ongoing villa plot projects spread over 2.5 million Sq. Ft of land extent with 2500 villa plots.

Adding to its portfolio, Sameera partnered with Warehouster Group, leaders in industrial, warehousing and logistics management, to venture into Warehousing C Industrial development. Today, arms like Sameera Warehousing and Sameera Warehouster excel in the industry with over 500 acres of land in Tamil Nadu C Karnataka and warehouses with a total of 10mn Sq. Ft of storage capacity. True to the name "a good companion" Warehouster Group brings the expertise, track record and renowned recognitions like the prestigious 'Emerging Industrial C logistics developer" by India Cargo Awards 2022 C Warehousing Asset Management start-up of the year 2021.

Education assures society of a brighter future, and the 2 FIITJEE Global Schools in Tamil Nadu, operated by Sameera, deliver top-quality education through experienced faculty, helping students realise their full potential. Additionally, the Velammal Mangadu School, a joint venture with Velammal Nexus, enhances educational outcomes and personal growth.

Sameera's success in the hospitality sector is simply guided by the principle "Atithi Devo Bhava" (Guest is God), Sameera Group delivers exceptional hospitality through its 3-star hotels:

Regency Sameera Vellore by GRT Hotels C The Lotus Hotel Sameera in Vellore and Chennai, respectively. The hotels offer a rich ambience, high-quality facilities, spacious rooms, hygienic food, and courteous service, managed by experienced professionals.

Sameera Lakshmi Transport Services enhances bus travel in Tamil Nadu by prioritising safety, security, and accountability with an operational fleet across Tiruvannamalai and Vellore Districts.

Sri Chakkara Fried Gram Mills, established in 1997 brings together a total of 27 years of industry expertise in the field of food processing. The success of the company is attributed to the expertise of its partners in marketing, production, and management, which has ensured decades of successful operations. With a focus on high-quality, protein-rich products, Sri Chakkara also handles puffed rice, various flours, and dhals.

Sameera has always set its sights towards the future and its venture into Energy Generation was the next obvious step. Sameera has invited global leaders in solar and wind power to collaborate on developing 500+ acres of land in Sivalaperi, Tirunelveli district, Tamil Nadu.

Whether it's world-class warehousing facilities, premium land development for educational institutions, safe and efficient transport services, or luxurious hospitality, Sameera stands out as a remarkable entity in every venture. Committed to making society classy, Sameera continuously seeks to enhance the quality of life for all through dedication, expertise, and a forward-thinking approach.

For more information on our latest projects, visit our website www.sameeragroups.com or alternatively you could get in touch with us on +91 89 888 31 888 or email us at sales@sameeragroups.com

