Santulan Veda e.V., Germany and Jnana Prabodhini’s Institute of Psychology, Pune Announce Groundbreaking Research Project

Munich/Pune, [Germany/India], February 9: In an unprecedented international collaboration, Santulan Veda e.V., based in Munich, Germany, along with the Jnana Prabodhini Institute of Psychology (JPIP) in Pune, India, is thrilled to announce the launch of a pioneering research project. This ambitious study aims to rigorously test the effects of the SOM Program, a comprehensive wellness approach devised by the esteemed Shreeguru Dr. Balaji Tambe.

The SOM Program, standing for “Santulan Om Meditation,” is a holistic practice developed over four decades by Padmashree Dr. Balaji Tambe, a spiritual master and an expert in Ayurveda. It encompasses a series of methods, including Mantras, Flame Gazing, SKY Yoga, Mudras, Relaxation with Music, and Deep Sleep Yoga Nidra techniques, all designed to harmonize and enhance the inner self. Detailed in Dr. Tambe’s book, “Communication with the Self – The SOM Program,” the method has gained significant traction in Europe, with the German edition witnessing thousands of copies sold.

Objective of the Research Project

The research project spearheaded by Jnana Prabodhini’s Institute of Psychology aims to scientifically evaluate the SOM Program’s impact on mental wellbeing, quality of life, and resilience. Additionally, by measuring tangible parameters such as blood pressure, temperature, pulse rate, respiration, and blood sugar levels, the project seeks to validate the numerous positive testimonials received from global practitioners.

Importance and Scope

This Indo-German initiative will span 15-18 months, incorporating project coordinators and participants from both countries to ensure a comprehensive cross-cultural analysis. The study will feature experimental and control groups of 100 each in both India and Germany, exploring the universal applicability and impact of the SOM Program across diverse cultures and geographies.

Why the SOM Program?

Dr. Tambe’s vision extends beyond academic confines, aiming to instigate positive, creative change in individuals and societies at large. The SOM Program, with its accessible, scalable practices, presents an ideal subject for rigorous academic scrutiny.

The announcement about the launch was made at Patrakar Bhavan, Pune in the presence of Mr Sanjay Tambe – Chairman of Santulan Veda, Mr. Thomas Trinter – SOM Program Workshop Trainer and Ayurveda Physiotherapist, Ms. Anagha Lavlekar – Director of Jnana Prabodhini’s Institute of Psychology, Ms Veena Tambe – Director at Balaji Tambe Foundation and Dr. Pranita Jagtap – Senior Researcher, Jnana Prabodhini’s Institute of Psychology.

At the event, Sanjay Tambe, Chairman of Santulan Veda, reflected on his father’s legacy: “For over five decades, Shreeguru Dr. Balaji Tambe has been enriching lives with wisdom and practices aimed at fostering contentment, physical, and economic wellbeing—essentials that the entire world seeks. The SOM Program, a testament to his lifelong work, has been evolving for years. In alignment with his vision, we are committed to scientifically validating the program to share its profound benefits with a global audience.”

Thomas Trinter, an esteemed SOM Program Workshop Trainer and Ayurveda Physiotherapist shared his experiences, stating, ‘My journey with the SOM program, both as a practitioner and instructor in Germany, spans several years, reaching a diverse audience from various backgrounds. Remarkably, many participants start experiencing its positive effects within just a few days. The program’s transformative potential is so profound that it has even significantly impacted former drug addicts. On a personal note, the benefits I’ve garnered from regular practice are immeasurable.

Dr. Anagha Lavlekar, the Director of the esteemed Jnana Prabodhini’s Institute of Psychology, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, “Our partnership with Santulan Veda in Germany marks a significant milestone. At Jnana Prabodhini’s Institute of Psychology, we’re poised to apply a rigorous scientific approach to examine the SOM program’s effects. Should we uncover meaningful correlations between the program’s practices and improvements in wellbeing, it will enable us to uncover and share insights that could be profoundly beneficial for society.”

Dr. Pranita Jagtap, a distinguished Senior Researcher, elaborated on the project’s objectives during the press conference: “Our goal is to evaluate the SOM Program’s impact on critical aspects such as mental and psychological wellbeing, quality of life, and resilience. By conducting this research across both India and Germany, we aim to determine if the program’s benefits transcend geographical and cultural boundaries, potentially offering universal applications for individuals worldwide.”

To know more about the SOM program, do check out Shreeguru Balaji Tambe’s book ‘Communication With Self – The Som Program .’

About Santulan Veda e.V.

Originally founded 40 years ago as AUMEC, Santulan Veda e.V. is a Munich-based association with strong ties to India, dedicated to promoting holistic living and ethical values. Its collaboration with Jnana Prabodhini’s Institute of Psychology marks a significant milestone in its mission to bridge traditional wisdom with contemporary scientific research.

For further information about the research project, Santulan Veda e.V., or JPIP, please visit Jnana Prabodhini and Santulan Veda or contact Mr. Sanjay Tambe at +91 9922421043 / +91 9070657065 (India) & +49 1712289611 (Germany).

