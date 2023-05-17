Sarangi Maestro Kamal Sabri presents a musical masterpiece video song "Sajna Mein"

New Delhi [India], May 17 (ANI/PNN): "Sajna Mein" music video song is released by Sarangi Maestro Ustad Kamal Sabri, who is the son and disciple of legendary exponent of Sarangi, Ustad Sabri Khanshab and he represents seventh (7th) generation of unbroken lineage of Sarangi players, from Moradabad Gharana.

Kamal wrote, composed, sung, played Sarangi and acted in the "Sajna Mein" music video song.

Kamal has been a pioneer in introducing Sarangi's unknown and unique characterstics to the audience, around the world by releasing many history making world music albums, such as "Dance of the Desert", which was India's submission for 49th Grammy Awards in 2006, "Sarangi Funk, "Sarangi Meditation" and "Sarangi Redefined", where he used inmates of Tihar Jail as musicians.

This time Kamal has introduced himself as a Bollywood singer, along with famous bollywood singers Mohd. Irfan and Jyotica Tangri, who all sang beautifully together.

The video is produced by Robi Ghosh, presented by multi-vertical E-commerce company ZIL (www.zil.com), Mobile App: ZIL, ZIL Partner, ZIL

Delivery), directed by Rajeev Waalia, released by Sushil Pandey and his "Lokgeet Originals" on YouTube channel.

