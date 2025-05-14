Sarees in Motion: RURIethnic’s Heritage Walk Revives Pune’s Saree Culture

New Delhi [India], May 14: In an age of fast fashion and fleeting trends, a quiet revolution unfolded in the historic lanes of Pune—draped not in denim, but in sarees. On Mother's Day, RURIethnic Sarees, a handloom saree brand based in Aundh, hosted its first-ever Heritage Walk: a curated experience that brought together Pune's history and the lived beauty of the saree.

The walk began at Mandai Police Chowki at 7:45 AM and led the saree lovers on a three-hour trail filled with stories, architecture, and meaningful connection. But this wasn't a tourist stroll. It was a community-led celebration of womanhood, tradition, and the saree as something more than festive wear, a garment lived in every day.

“The saree has always moved with us from kitchens to boardrooms, from rituals to revolutions,” said Shilpi Deshpande, founder of RURIethnic.

“This walk was our tribute to that journey. Seeing women walk through old Pune draped in their own stories, it felt like the beginning of something meaningful.”

Everyone came draped in sarees they loved. Many chose soft cottons to embrace the summer morning. Some came with friends; others came solo. But what united them was their shared love for sarees and heritage. Laughter, quiet moments, and stories were exchanged as easily as steps.

The emphasis was on ease, inclusivity, and real connections, a reflection of what RURIethnic has always stood for.

RURIethnic has become a space for saree lovers who see their drapes as more than attire. Known for its thoughtfully curated collections and storytelling-first approach, the brand is steadily building a community around the saree, what they lovingly call the RURISitara circle.

The walk falling on Mother's Day added a gentle layer of meaning, a tribute to the many roles women carry, often wrapped in six yards of memory and resilience.

This walk was more than a brand activity. It was the start of a larger vision: a series of culture- rooted experiences that bring women together through Indian textiles, shared traditions, and stories waiting to be told. This event is just the beginning. RURIethnic plans to host more such experiences across the city, blending heritage, sarees, and storytelling. The goal is to make sarees more visible, more accessible, and more loved, one lived-in experience at a time.

