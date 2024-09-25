'Saudi Welcome to Arabia' rolls out the lavender carpet for India, at 'Spectacular Saudi' in Mumbai

Mediawire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 25: Saudi's national tourism brand, Saudi Welcome to Arabia, has kickstarted its first-ever immersive event 'Spectacular Saudi' in Mumbai, Maharashtra. Currently hosted at the city's R2 Ground in BKC, the 8-day-long extravaganza began with an exclusive VIP showcase on September 24.

The VIP preview brought together the very best of Indian cinema, business, sports, and fashion giving them a sneak peek into Saudi's warm hospitality, iconic experiences, and culture. Welcoming popular personalities from the film industry like Vicky Kaushal, Shraddha Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Arjun Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, and Suniel Shetty, Shilpa Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Khemu, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Neha Dhupia, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Tisca Chopra among others, each experience offered an interactive element starting with traditional coffee, dates, and Bakhour.

Renowned fashion designers like Gaurav Gupta, JJ Valaya, Raghavendra Rathore alongside legendary sportspeople like Sania Mirza, Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu, and Mary Kom, including Olympians Manu Bhaker, Swapnil Kusale, among others explored the immersive exhibits, taking in the Saudi wonders on display.

Business tycoons, royalties and industrialists including Yash Birla, Suketu Shah, Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar, Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar along with acclaimed filmmakers like Guneet Monga, Farah Khan, and others were also a part of the exclusive showcase.

As attendees walked through the curated exhibits such as the 'mountains and mirrors' display, inspired by the iconic Maraya Hall in Alula, and the '360 Selfie Corner' the excitement was palpable. The VIP guests also had the opportunity to apply for their Saudi visas by simply presenting a valid Mastercard or Visa credit card and prep for their forthcoming visits to Saudi, with exclusive travel deals and packages.

'Spectacular Saudi' is now open to the public from September 25 to 2 October 2024, with exclusive giveaways, culinary explorations, and travel offers, including discounts on Saudi travel packages, this event is a must-visit for anyone planning their next trip to the country. Don't miss out and register here to experience a piece of Saudi, right in the heart of Mumbai.

