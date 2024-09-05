Saurabh Sagar Sewa Sansthan providing hi-tech modular prosthesis and OPD Services to disable patients

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 5: Saurabh Sagar Sewa Sansthan providing and fixing hi-tech modular prosthesis free to patients with disabilities OPD services to improve primary health across cities.

Saurabh Sagar Sewa Sansthan is a registered charitable trust with the sole objective of serving persons with disabilities and underprivileged society at large. In particular, our goal is to work on improving the options for appropriate education to help them rehabilitate back into society through different means and available services by our organization. We have 12A certificates and 80G certificates for exemption under a provision in the Indian Income Tax Act 1961. The trust was established in 2010 with Jeevan Asha Hospital & Rehabilitation Center (JAHRC) under the Saurabh Sagar Sewa Sansthan (SSSS) Charitable Trust is running OPD/IPD services with a rehab center, which is the only artificial limb center in India that provides free of cost modular prostheses under our hospital dedicated to the treatment of different disabilities in people who are visiting from all over India, and 2500+ prostheses and 54000 OPD patients have been attended so far while running the charity services.

Jeevan Asha is a platform that offers SUVIDHA of a highly qualified and enthusiastic team of doctoral support with the clear objective of providing and fixing hi-tech modular prostheses to those who can't afford but very much deserve it to live a normal and healthy life through a primary health service.

The focus of the trust is to provide holistic health interventions, including preventive and curative health services, and to raise general medical awareness about the current available facilities and other referral services to patients with disabilities and others.

Contact Details:-

Address: Shri Manshapurna Mahavir Kshetra, Village Didoli, 4 Km. Stone, Ganganahar Road, Muradnagar, Ghaziabad- 201206 (Uttar Pradesh)

Phone No. :07406148877,07827582427

Website: www.jahrc.com

Email ID: jeevanasha@jahrc.com

