Save While Spending Overseas with Travel Credit Cards on Bajaj Markets

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 7: Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, offers credit cards for every need, spanning from first-time credit cards to premium international travel credit cards. On this platform, customers can get over 30 cards offered by trusted partners, to meet their unique requirements.

Companies often tie up with hotels or airlines to offer value-added benefits related to travel spends, which include bonus air miles, reward points on flight bookings, travel insurance, as well as complimentary lounge access.

The government of India has also made efforts to encourage travel and tourism. In a recent update, it was announced that overseas spending on international credit cards will not be included under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS). This means that it will not attract tax collected at source (TCS).

The government has also given more time for the implementation of higher TCS rates under LRS for overseas travel packages. This is welcome news for avid travellers and vacationers as it lessens their tax burden considerably.

For those planning a holiday, a travel credit card can be a lifesaver as it helps eliminate the hassle of carrying cash and dealing with tricky conversions. Additionally, it can also help travellers get more out of their overseas spends with exclusive offers, deals, and benefits.

Here are some credit cards offered on this platform that are sure to make both domestic and international travel even more delightful:

SBI Card ELITE

The SBI Card ELITE is an all-rounder premium credit card that offers benefits across various categories like travel, dining, entertainment, and much more. It's also a great option for frequent travellers as it offers attractive forex rates and up to 8 lounge visits per quarter.

Key Features:

- Low forex of 1.99% on international transactions

- Access premium international and domestic airport lounges

- Get exclusive Club Vistara Membership and the Trident Privilege Membership

ICICI Bank MMT Signature Credit Card

The ICICI Bank MMT Signature Credit Card is a co-branded travel-first card that comes with attractive onboarding privileges that will help vacationers experience more for free.

Key Features:

- Exclusive MMT deals, memberships and vouchers worth Rs. 2,500

- Accelerated reward points for hotel and flight bookings

- Complimentary airport and railway lounge access

Bajaj Finance RBL Bank Binge SuperCard

The Bajaj Finance RBL Bank Binge SuperCard is another co-branded credit card that is thoughtfully designed to help travellers save while they spend. With this card, one can purchase all their travel gear at Bajaj Finance partner stores and get exclusive cashback benefits.

Key Features:

- Complimentary domestic airport lounge visits

- 12x reward points on online spends

- 5% cashback on down payment made at any Bajaj Finance partner store

With all cards lining up, it might finally be time for that well-deserved vacation. Those looking to make most of their vacation spends can apply for a travel-friendly credit card on the Bajaj Markets' app or website.

Here are some of the benefits of applying for a credit card on Bajaj Markets:

- End-to-end online process

- Minimal documentation

- Attractive offers and rewards

The platform presents some thoughtfully curated credit cards to get more out of everyday expenses, shopping, entertainment, dining, and more.

