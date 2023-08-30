School of Technology, Woxsen University's Cyber Suraksha workshop empowers Nearby Villages and Schools

PRNewswire

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 30: In association with the Computer Society of India (CSI), the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and G20, the School of Technology, Woxsen University has organised a workshop themed 'Cyber Suraksha in Rural India' in July.

'Cyber Suraksha in Rural India' is an initiative of CSI, in collaboration with MeitY and G20, aimed at promoting cybersecurity awareness and practices in rural areas of India. CSI offers guidance on cybersecurity best practices, technical workshops and training materials. MeitY is a government ministry that helps in shaping policies and regulations to facilitate cybersecurity awareness & digital literacy in rural areas.

"In today's digital age, ensuring cyber safety is not just a choice, but a necessity. Our initiative to bring 'Cybersuraksha' to rural India aims to empower every individual with the knowledge and tools they need to navigate the online world securely," said Wing Commander Srinivasu (Retd), CSI Member.

The Cyber Suraksha workshop was hosted at Aroor Village & Karuna High School, Sangareddy and saw active participation from a diverse group of villagers & girls between the age group of 13-15 years. Ms. Rama Patnaik and Wing Commander Srinivasu (Retd), members of CSI have served as the workshop's resource persons, educating staff and students focussing on Common Cyber Threats, Protecting Personal Information, Password Management, Identifying Cyber Scams, Social Media Security and reporting Cyber Incidents.

In the age of increasing digital penetration into all arenas of daily life, the significance of such an effort is paramount, especially in rural areas where exposure to digital technology might be nascent. The workshop did not merely address the potential dangers but also encouraged the secure usage of Government Apps. This approach caters to the government's push for digital India, ensuring that even rural communities can leverage internet platforms without falling prey to cyber threats.

Moreover, the workshop underlined the significance of ethical and responsible behaviour on social media platforms. This interactive part of the workshop focused on how rural users could make the most out of these platforms, striking a harmonious balance between optimal usage & ethical behaviour.

The Assistant Professors from School of Technology- Dr. Ravilisetty Revathi, Dr. S Bhanu Prakash, Dr. Sarah Mariam Roy and Sudan Guru along with student volunteers from Woxsen University facilitated the smooth conduction of the event. The successful conclusion of this workshop has motivated the organizers to extend this program to more rural villages in the future.

"Cybersecurity is a shared responsibility that transcends geographical boundaries. Through our event, we're sowing the seeds of cyber consciousness, ensuring that rural India becomes a bastion of digital security." – Dr. Kiran Kumar Ravulakollu, Dean, School of Technology.

About Woxsen University, Hyderabad:

Woxsen University, located in Hyderabad, is one of the first private universities of the state of Telangana, India. Renowned for its 200-acre state-of-the-art campus and infrastructure, Woxsen University offers new-age, disruptive programs in the fields of Business, Technology, Arts & Design, Architecture, Law, Liberal Arts & Humanities, Sciences. With 100+ Global Partner Universities and Strong Industry Connect, Woxsen is reckoned as one of the top universities for Academic Excellence and Global Edge. Woxsen is Ranked #1, All India Top Emerging Engineering Colleges, Outlook I-Care 2023, Rank #12, All India Top 100 B-Schools by Times B-School Ranking 2023, Rank #15, All India Top Pvt. B-School, BusinessWorld 2022, #16 Top 50 Business schools for Research in India, IIRF 2023.

