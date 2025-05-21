SDA Bocconi Asia Center, Mumbai Invites Applications for Its Landmark 10th Cohort of the International Executive Master in Business

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 21: Marking a decade of excellence in executive education, SDA Bocconi Asia Center is proud to announce the opening of admissions for the 10th cohort of SDA Bocconi's prestigious International Executive Master in Business (IEMB), delivered in Mumbai and Milan. This milestone cohort of the specialized master's program begins in October 2025, continuing its legacy of cultivating global leaders equipped to navigate and thrive in dynamic business landscapes.

"Through the years, we've grown manifold and built programs that merge global curriculum standards with relevant local practices. We're proud to say that our educational institution represents the best of both worldsinternational academic flavours with a strong local corporate network," said Alessandro Giuliani, Managing Director, SDA Bocconi Asia Center.

Designed to meet the demands of the modern world, the IEMB program empowers working professionals and ambitious entrepreneurs with a minimum of 9 years of experience. The 15-month program offers a balanced approach, comprising monthly three-day weekend modules complemented by select online sessions. A standout feature of the IEMB is its immersive two-week International Immersion at SDA Bocconi School of Management in Milan, Italy, culminating in a Concentration Week that allows participants to specialize in one of four advanced streams alongside international peers.

Highlighting the significance of this 10th edition, Professor Veronica Vecchi, Academic Director of IEMB, stated, "In today's fast-evolving world, leaders must think strategically, act with agility, and lead with empathy. More than functional expertise, what sets successful leaders apart is the ability to adapt to uncertainty, challenge established thinking, and drive meaningful change. The 10th edition of IEMB continues to foster these capabilities, preparing professionals to lead with confidence and clarity in a constantly shifting global landscape."

Upon completion of the program, graduates receive an International Executive Master in Business degree from SDA Bocconi School of Management, Italy, along with 60 ECTS credits. Additionally, graduates gain Bocconi Alumni status with access to a global network of over 140,000 professionals.

The IEMB has historically attracted highly experienced cohorts, averaging 16.5 years of professional experience, with approximately 26% holding C-suite or senior functional positionsunderscoring the program's relevance and prestige within executive circles.

Interested candidates can begin their admissions journey by completing a specialized 30-minute online assessment or by submitting valid GMAT scores dated after January 1, 2019. The 10th cohort of the IEMB program will begin in October.

For application details and registration, visit: International Executive Master in Business

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor