Seafood exporters seek market diversification, value addition amid US tariff blow

Kochi, Nov 5 India’s seafood industry is bracing for a major hit following the recent hike in US tariffs, with stakeholders and policymakers calling for urgent market diversification, stronger value addition, and technology-led innovation to sustain export momentum.

The issue dominated discussions on Wednesday at the Industry Meet held on the sidelines of the fourth International Symposium on Marine Ecosystems (MECOS 4) at the ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI).

Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA) Director, Dr Ram Mohan, said India’s seafood exports to the US -- its largest market -- fell nearly 6 per cent during April–September 2025.

Meanwhile, shipments to China, Vietnam, and Thailand showed robust growth, signalling a gradual realignment towards Asian markets. "Combined with anti-dumping and countervailing duties, the effective tariff now stands at 58.26 per cent, sharply eroding India’s competitiveness in its top export destination," Dr Mohan said.

Emphasising the need for innovation, ICAR-Central Institute of Fisheries Technology (CIFT) Director, Dr George Ninan, said a technology-driven startup ecosystem integrating researchers, technologists, and industry players is vital for driving product innovation and value enhancement.

The meet recommended reprocessing and producing high-value seafood products such as breaded squid rings, surimi, and ready-to-eat fillets to boost revenue. India’s value-added seafood exports currently stand at $742 million, far behind competitors like China, Thailand, Vietnam, Ecuador, and Indonesia.

Delegates urged the creation of exclusive aquaculture zones and the fast-tracking of Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) to regain global competitiveness.

"The US has long been India’s largest shrimp market, but the new tariff regime, coupled with sustainability and traceability concerns, has disrupted trade flows and hurt export earnings," said A.J. Tharakan of the Seafood Exporters Association of India.

CMFRI Director Dr Grinson George said stakeholder concerns from exporters and fish farmers to feed manufacturers will be compiled into a policy roadmap emerging from MECOS deliberations.

The session was coordinated by Dr Joe K. Kizhakudan.

