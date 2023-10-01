SEBI extends timeline for verification of market rumours by listed entities

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 1 : Capital market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has extended the timeline for verification of market rumours by listed entities.

Under SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the top 100 listed entities by market capitalization were with effect from October 1, 2023and top 250 listed entities by market capitalization with effect from April 1, 2024, were to mandatorily verify and confirm, deny or clarify market rumours.

Now, SEBI has decided to extend the effective date of implementation for top 100 listed entities by market capitalization, to February 1, 2024, and for the top 250 listed entities by market capitalization, to August 1, 2024.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor