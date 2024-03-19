Security is Everyone's Responsibility: Kunwar Vikram Singh

VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 19: The Central Association of Private Security Industry (CAPSI) convened a roundtable conference in Delhi on March 15th to discuss the advancement of the Evolving National Citizen Security Culture campaign. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has principally accepted the concept and assured support. The campaign aims to develop and implement a comprehensive initiative to foster a sense of national security culture, marking a significant milestone in India's journey towards safeguarding its citizens and fortifying its societal fabric. By employing a multi-faceted approach that includes methodologies, processes, public awareness events, government engagement, and the active participation of universities and civil society organizations, this campaign aims to enhance the knowledge, skills, and awareness of citizens in ensuring their own safety and contributing to national security.

For India, evolving its National Citizen Security culture is crucial to protect its citizens, empower communities, prevent security threats, counter extremism, promote social harmony, foster economic growth and enhance cooperation at both national and international levels. It is a comprehensive and holistic approach that ensures the safety, well being and development of the nation and its people. The idea of evolving National Citizens Security Culture was unanimously supported by eminent participants. Lt Gen AB Shivane said the nation can only become Viksat Bharat if Bharat is Surakshit. Lt Gen Shokin Chauhan said that every citizen must be aware and trained to face serious security threats from countries like China. He said that China can harm Indians through cyber invasions and using Biological weapons . Sh Bhagwan Shankar former IAS impressed upon the much larger role of CAPSI to engage corporates and NGOs to develop ways to have close partnership for community security .

The event received support from Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU). Kunwar Vikram Singh, the chairman of the Central Association of Private Security Industry (CAPSI), convened the roundtable and distinguished figures from various sectors participated in the discussion including Kunwar Vikram Singh, Chairman CAPSI, Mahesh C Sharma, Secretary General, CAPSI, Maj Gen Raju Chauhan, VSM (Retd.), Advisor CAPSI, (Retd) Sh. Bhagwan Shankar, IAS, Addl. Chief Secretary, Govt. of Sikkim, Former Jt. Secretary(PM) MHA, Lt. Gen AB Shivane, Former DG, Mechanised Forces, Indian Army, Lt. Gen Shokin Chauhan (Retd), Lt. Gen Rajinder Singh, Former Director General of Infantry, Maj Gen RPS Bhadauria, Prof Ajay Darshan Behera, Dr Deep Narayan Pandey, Assistant Professor, Maj Gen Piyush Gupta. (Prof). Dr D K Giri, Chairman, Schumacher Centre, Maj. Gen Pankaj Saxena, VSM (Retd) Maj Gen Deepak Sapra, Maj, Viresh Bhawra, IPS, DG, Punjab Police Ram Phal Pawar, IPS (Retd), Former Director/NCRB, MHA, Former JS(NE), MHA, Vishwanath V Katti, President, CAPSI, Anil Puri, Vice President, CAPSI, Sanjeev Paul, Vice President, CAPSI, Sudhir Bhasin, Vice President, CAPSI, Deo Prakash Singh, President, Bihar Chapter, CAPSI, Anil Dhawan, Chairman, Technology Committee (CAPSI), Saurav Agrawal, Director General, Economics Council of India among others.

Kunwar Vikram Singh, Chairman, CAPSI said, "In fostering a National Security Culture, we are committed to creating a supportive atmosphere that nurtures growth. It is important to create a culture of security within organizations. This means promoting a mindset where security is not treated as an afterthought, but incorporated into every aspect of our work processes. It involves regularly assessing and updating security measures, training employees on security protocols, and fostering a proactive approach to identifying and addressing vulnerabilities. It is crucial to remember that security is an ongoing process. It's not a one-time job but something that requires continuous attention and adaptation."

The project is dedicated to the development of comprehensive methodologies and processes aimed at fostering a national citizen security culture. Central to this endeavor is the organization of public awareness events, designed to educate citizens about prevalent security threats and underscore the significance of personal and national security. Moreover, the project prioritizes the pivotal role of universities in nurturing a culture of security through research, education, and community engagement.

In alignment with its objectives, the project seeks to cultivate partnerships between government agencies and citizens, fostering regular consultations, feedback mechanisms, and the establishment of citizen advisory boards. These initiatives aim to create effective channels for reporting and responding to security concerns, ensuring prompt actions by relevant authorities. Moreover, the project aims to boost citizen participation in security policy-making by partnering with universities to integrate security courses into academic programs. The project underscores the significance of research in addressing evolving security challenges. By facilitating internship opportunities and encouraging student participation in security-oriented projects and community outreach endeavors, the project aims to cultivate a pool of skilled professionals equipped to tackle security issues with innovation and expertise.

Acknowledging the vital role of civil society groups, the project aims to establish partnerships to boost citizen engagement in security activities. This includes coordinating initiatives like neighborhood watch programs and volunteer-led awareness campaigns. Additionally, it supports citizen-led security networks and shares best practices to create safer communities.

