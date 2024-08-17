Sejal Glass Limited Reports a Phenomenal 9,351 per cent Increase in PAT for Q1 FY25

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 17: Sejal Glass Limited (NSE: SEJALLTD, BSE: 532993), one of the leading architectural glass manufacturers announced its unaudited Q1 FY25 Financial Results.

Q1 FY25 Key Financial Highlights (Consolidated):

Total Income of Rs 53.07 Cr, YoY growth of 94.23%

EBITDA of Rs 7.33 Cr, YoY growth of 99.07%

EBITDA Margin of 13.81%, YoY growth of 34 BPS

PAT of Rs 1.40 Cr, YoY growth of 9,350.68%

PAT Margin (%) of 2.64%, YoY growth of 258 BPS

EPS of Rs 1.37, YoY growth of 13,600.00%

Commenting on the performance, Amrut Gada, Promoter of Sejal Glass Limited said," We're thrilled to announce exceptional Q1 FY25 performance, driven by strategic investments in technology and infrastructure. Our unwavering commitment to growth and innovation, alongside a strong clientele, positions us as the go-to provider for 'Everything in Glass', meeting diverse market needs.

In a strategic move, the Company has invested AED 15,000,000 in M/s. Sejal Glass & Glass Manufacturing Products LLC, acquired a 99.01% stake and making it a subsidiary effective May 19, 2023. Consequently, the consolidated figures for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, are not comparable to those of the previouscorresponding quarter. Compute the growth in export business on a consolidated basis for Q1 FY25, distinguishing between domestic and international markets.

The Dadra Village plant's operations were temporarily halted from May 31 to June 5, 2024, due to an illegal strike but resumed on June 6, 2024. With production back on track and strong demand, the Company anticipates a positive outlook for the remaining quarters.

