Self-belief is Niketa Thacker’s secret to success for creating designs

Self-belief is Niketa Thacker’s secret to success, From creating designs to creating her own desired life

September 21: Niketa Thacker’s journey from a creative designer to a qualifying lawyer, then to founding her own successful label, Sivi The Bespoke Boutique, is an endless source of inspiration for women.

When Niketa used to travel to her native village in Saurashtra during the summers from school, that is when she first developed her tremendous love and enthusiasm for designing. While playing and having fun with friends, she also observes the local women creating impressive local handicrafts and designs. She soon developed an interest out of observation and admiration and began working on creative projects like mirror work, colouring, painting, and other things from her school days.

Her heart, however, stayed in the arts, creativity, and design even after she made the decision to pursue law as a career and became lawyer. Soon after getting married, she relocated to Ketch and found herself once more in the path of the local women’s handicrafts. While working as a lawyer there, she began assisting the local women by organising exhibitions of their artwork, designs, and handicrafts in both rural and urban places. After noticing her capabilities and spark, her husband motivated and guided her to start her own label, which gave birth to Sivi, The Bespoke Boutique!

Niketa Thacker’s anomalous creations are a major factor in why so many A-listers from Bollywood and other industries seek her out. She is capable of turning your imaginative designs into reality thanks to her creativity and strength. All sizes of people can wear the clothing she sells, and they are reasonably priced as well. She believes in offering quality along with satisfaction. She, therefore, ensures that everyone is pleased to view the costumes, costs, and fittings.

Since Sivi is a costume partner for Gifa, Niketa’s never-ending innovative designs are worn by well-known Gujarati and Bollywood celebs who are loyal customers. Recently, Gujarati actress Komal Thacker wore their attire to the Cannes Film Festival in 2022. Her beautiful outfits are so well-liked by her clients that they are astounded with such high quality at a budget-friendly rate.

This wonderful brand has earned a number of incredible honours, including the Kutch Shakti Award (Nari Ratna), the Celebrity Designer Award from GujaratCM Shri Vijay Rupani, and the Zee Mahasanmaan 2019 Best Designer Award at the Aulva Fashion Show in Mumbai, among others. Numerous exhibitions were held both domestically and abroad, along with several fashion shows, and they are quite delighted to have won the “Global International Women’s Entrepreneurs Award.” Nowadays, foreigners are really fond of Indian attire and culture. Therefore, their long-term goal is to promote Kutch Artesian worldwide. Niketa’s dreams, her husband’s support, and God’s grace allowed her to transition from producing her own creations to living the lifestyle she had always wanted. If we’re willing to fight for it, anyone can live the life of their dreams.

