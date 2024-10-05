September Sees IPO surge as 41 companies file offer documents with SEBI

New Delhi [India], October 5 : The month of September 2024 witnessed a remarkable surge in Initial Public Offering (IPO) activity, with 41 companies filing their IPO offer documents with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), according to Axis capital report.

This significant uptick includes major players like NTPC Green, Hexaware Technologies, Vikram Solar, Aditya Infotech, Varindera Construction, Vikran Engineering, and Mauri Tech. These filings highlight the growing confidence of companies across sectors in tapping the capital markets, signalling strong investor appetite and a robust IPO pipeline.

As of now, 67 companies have filed their Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with SEBI and are awaiting clearance. In addition to this, one company is at the confidential or pre-filing stage of its DRHP.

Out of the 239 IPOs listed during this period, 175 opened above their issue price, 10 debuted at their issue price, and 33 listed below their issue price initially but later recovered to close above the issue price by September 30, 2024.

As of this date, 183 IPOs continue to trade above their issue price, underscoring the bullish sentiment prevailing in the market.

In FY2024 alone, 40 IPOs were listed, and 35 of them are currently trading above their issue price. This demonstrates a strong performance trend, indicating sustained investor interest and confidence in new market offerings.

Retail investors have significantly benefited from this IPO wave. Out of the 236 IPOs analyzed, the average listing gain for retail investors stood at 27 per cent. By September 30, 2024, these gains have expanded to a substantial 114 per cent, reflecting the lucrative opportunities that retail investors have capitalized on through IPO participation.

SEBI found that 50 per cent of the shares allotted to individual investors by value were sold within the first week of listing, and 70 per cent of the shares were sold within a year.

Investors were more inclined to sell shares that showed positive listing gains while holding onto those that listed at a loss. Interestingly, when IPO returns exceeded 20 per cent, investors sold 67.6 per cent of shares by value within a week, compared to just 23.3 per cent for IPOs that had negative returns.

SEBI's policy interventions in April 2022, particularly those concerning Non-Institutional Investor (NII) share allotment processes and the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) guidelines on IPO financing by Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs), have had a significant impact.

Oversubscription rates in the NII category have halved, dropping from 38 times to 17 times. Additionally, applications from "big ticket" NII investors, applying for more than Rs1 crore in IPOs, have seen a sharp decline, falling from an average of 626 per IPO before the policy changes to just 20 per IPO after the new rules were implemented.

