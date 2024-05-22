SETJA's Yarn and Jari Textile Expo- 2024 in Surat Attracts 100 Exhibitors Nationwide

PNN

Surat (Gujarat) [India], May 22: Surat hosted the fourth edition of the two-day Yarn & Jari Textile Expo-2024, organized by the Secure Embroidery Thread & Jari Association (SETJA) on May 19 and 20. The event saw participation from over 100 exhibitors from various states across India, including Punjab, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu. These exhibitors showcased a diverse range of imitation jari and yarn products, highlighting the innovation and craftsmanship in the industry.

Textile and Railway Minister Darshanaben Jardosh inaugurated the expo, emphasizing the need to position jari in the international market. She stressed the importance of exploring new uses for jari as a raw material and assured the industry's stakeholders of the government's support in resolving any developmental issues. Jardosh's vision is to expand the market and make Indian jari a globally recognized product.

On the second day, Dr. Gyanvatsal Swami, a renowned saint and corporate guide, graced the event with his presence. He emphasized the power of unity in business, stating, "Unity is Prosperity." He encouraged industry players to work together to achieve success on a global scale, highlighting that integrity and unity are critical tools for business success.

Several other dignitaries attended the event, including Mukesh Dalal, Member of Parliament from Surat; Daxshesh Mavani, Mayor of Surat; C.K. Maniya, President of the Rapier Jacquard Weavers Association; Dr. Haresh Balar, Vice President of the Rapier Jacquard Weavers Association; Ashok Jirawala of FOGWA; Kailash Hakim, President of FOSTTA; and office bearers from the Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industries.

The expo attracted around 37,000 buyers, reflecting significant interest in the jari and yarn products displayed. Among the special attractions at the exhibition were innovative products like the Babboo yarn jari, developed by Mahendra Zadafiya, founder of ADLON Industry. This product, made from bamboo after extensive research, stands out as a notable innovation from India. Another highlight was the launch of Multi Jari by K-TEX Jari, adding a unique category to the multi jari field.

SETJA President Dipakbhai Kukadiya highlighted the association's commitment to business development and the global reach of their products. He expressed the vision of making Surat a central hub for global buyers seeking high-quality jari and yarn products. Kukadiya also emphasized the importance of reducing dependency on China, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Make in India' initiative. He reiterated the goal of re-establishing Surat's jari industry on the global stage.

The success of the exhibition was also attributed to its sponsors, including title sponsor Pareshbhai Lathiya, founder of Aaradhana Jari; gold sponsor Vikas Sharaf, owner of VPLUS; and Kapil Goyani, director of Shiv Hari Processors Pvt Ltd. Their support played a crucial role in the event's smooth execution and success.

The imitation jari industry in Surat is a significant sector, with an annual market size of approximately Rs. 1,500 crore. The Yarn & Jari Textile Expo-2024 not only showcased the industry's current capabilities but also highlighted the potential for future growth and innovation, setting the stage for Surat to regain its historical prominence in the global jari market.

