SFS Academy breaks three Elite world records consecutively

SFS Academy a CBSE School in Electronics City, Bengaluru breaks three world records consecutively on November 13, 2022, and November 14, 2022. Efforts of 2200 students and 140 teachers bagged them a place in Elite World Records, Asian Records Academy, and India Records Academy for the titles Largest National Flag made with Origami Boats, Most National Flags Colored by a Team in 1 Hour, and Most Participants Performing in a Sports Drill holding a Ball.

Dr. P.M.Lawrence, the Principal, stated, "We focus on the holistic development of every child with utmost care and competence under the guidance of highly qualified teachers. To celebrate the 75th Year of Indian Independence and Children's Day 2022 we conducted the "SFS Academy World Records Festival 2022" where all our students and teachers expressed their hidden potential by competing in a global platform by way of world records." He further added, "Despite heavy rainfall and climatic challenges, we were successful in achieving these world record titles because of the students' confidence and the support of teachers and parents."

P. Jeganathan, Senior Records Manager-India Records Academy stated, "India is one of the largest democracies and is celebrating its 75th year of Independence. Post a 2 year gap during the Covid-19 pandemic, schools and students are now participating in outdoor events and activities. It was fascinating and patriotic to see close to 2,34,000 origami paper boats pasted to form a mosaic of the Indian National Flag measuring 600 Square Meters. I appreciate all the efforts that have gone into making this record as it was a visual delight and patriotic to watch the students taking a pledge as well, emphasizing "Green and Clean India". I congratulate SFS Academy for making this happen."

Reet Jha of Grade VIII proclaimed, "We had great fun making paper boats which brought back my memory while I was a little girl when I learned to make boats. Moreover, it was patriotic when all of us made these boats and created the National Flag of our Great Nation."

Dr. A.K.Senthil Kkumar, Ambassador, Asian Records Academy, pointed out that yet another World Record was achieved by SFS Academy on this Children's Day. "With pride in souls and zeal in hearts 1781 participants colored 4036 Indian National Flags in one hour setting a benchmark. The participants enthusiastically colored as many as Indian flags they could and took a pledge to dedicate their talents for the holistic development of our great nation. The event has created a milestone and has instilled patriotism in young minds, the future pillars of India," he further said.

Drishya Mahato, Grade VII said, "I am happy to be a part of a world record in which all of us colored the maximum national flags of our country in an hour."

Dr. Rabih Baalbaki, CEO-Elite World Records, declared that SFS Academy has broken a world record in the category "Most Participants Performing in a Sports Drill holding a Ball" in which 1239 Students performed the drill holding a ball, for 4 minutes 33 seconds. He further detailed that his team including Dr. M.Noura, Dr. Satyasree Gupta, Bhavana Rajesh, and G.K.Sowjanya, who were present for adjudicating all the three records expressed pleasure and were impressed by the way these records were executed with perfection.

Lavanya of Grade VIII said, "Though we missed several classes over the last few weeks to practice for sports drill, I feel working as a team for these events taught us a lot. I am proud to be a part of this".

Dr. M.Noura, Adjudicator-Elite World Records, stated setting three world records in 2 days focusing on Patriotism and Fit India Movement is a first of its kind and it is an incredible achievement, kudos to the entire team for this amazing feat, further she inspired.

Ranganath. M.K parent of Anushka said, "Initially when my daughter informed me about this world record activity I was very skeptical if they could do it, but after witnessing her performance along with other children I felt happy and proud. I appreciate the efforts of the school management".

Chief Guest of the event Benny Marangoli, Councillor of Education, South West India Province of The Missionaries of St.Francis De-Sales (MSFS), Guest of Honour Cyril Anand from Ooredoo-Qatar, Joshy Philip (Correspondent), and Vinod Kanat (Finance Administrator) appreciated the students and teachers for their historical achievements.

Parents, grandparents, and other family members left the event with great joy and pride keen-sighted their children as the champions of champions - the world champions.

