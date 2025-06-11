SGT University Co-Hosts National Seminar "Bihar Leads the Rising East" in Patna

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], June 11: Shri Guru Gobind Singh Tricentenary (SGT) University, Gurugram, in partnership with Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini (RMP), Chandragupt Institute of Management Patna (CIMP), and the Public Policy Research Centre (PPRC), co-hosted a one-day national seminar titled "Bihar Leads the Rising East" at the CIMP Campus in Patna. This landmark event aimed to bring together stakeholders from governance, academia, and civil society to reflect on Bihar's development journey and chart new directions for its inclusive development.

The seminar was conceptualized under the leadership of Shri Ram Bahadur Rai, Chancellor, SGT University, and Dr. Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, Former Member, Rajya Sabha, and Vice-Chairman, RMP. The event provides a platform for in-depth discussions on Bihar's economic resurgence, governance models, rural development, and future policy frameworks.

The introductory address was given by Dr. Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, who said that "Bihar today is emerging not just as a symbol of cultural pride but as the capital of aspirational progress. Institutions beyond Bihar, including SGT University, PPRC, and RMP, must collaborate to analyze the Purvodaya model and accelerate development in the eastern states. To realize the vision of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat,' we must document Bihar's success stories and share its best practices across the nation."

Shri Samrat Choudhary, Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, spoke on the tremendous progress the state is making and will continue to make. "Bihar is witnessing a historic transformation, where once no new medical colleges or universities came up for decades; today we proudly have 32 universities and a budget of Rs. 3.17 lakh crore. With Vikramshila University set for revival and land already allotted, we are reclaiming our legacy and building a stronger future for our youth."

Also, part of the start of the event was an address by Prof. (Dr.) Hemant Verma, Vice Chancellor, SGT University, who emphasized the importance of collaboration for development. "Bihar has long been a cradle of intellectual tradition, from Nalanda to Takshashila. As development increasingly pivots toward the eastern states, universities must move beyond academics to engage with public policy, governance, and field-based research. Today's youth seek more than degrees, they want to understand and influence policies," he said.

The seminar featured three thematic sessions that explored innovation and impact stories from Bihar, evaluated the implementation of central policies in the state, and envisioned a roadmap for Viksit Bihar @ 2047. Policy insights and success stories were shared by dignitaries including Shri Harivansh Narayan Singh, Deputy Chairman, Rajya Sabha; Shri B.V.R. Subrahmanyam, CEO, NITI Aayog; Shri Nitish Mishra, Industrial Minister, Bihar; and Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal, Union Minister of Law and Justice, Government of India.

The Valedictory Session was presided over by Shri Arif Mohammad Khan, Governor of Bihar, as the Chief Guest. In his key address, he talked about the vision of progress that he had for this state. "Today, I see Bihar beginning to write its own story of transformation. The roads that once took two hours to travel now take just 45 minutes. The change is visible not just in our infrastructure but also in our spirit. Women, who were once under-represented in public service, are now stepping forward in greater numbers to serve in the police and other sectors. These may seem like scattered signs, but together they mark the dawn of a new Bihar." The last session also included the ceremonial release of the report titled "Bihar: BIMARU to Behtar."

As a leading academic institution, SGT University is proud to be part of this initiative and remains committed to contributing to India's development through policy dialogue, research, and partnerships. This seminar stands as a testament to the power of institutional collaboration in shaping a purposeful and progressive national future.

