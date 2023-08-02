Shakti Kapoor roped in for Samurai Weighing Scale, India’s best weighing Scale Company

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 2: In Mumbai at Future Studio veteran actor Shakti Kapoor shoots for Samurai Weighing Scale, India’s Best and fastest growing Weighing Scale company. Famous Ad Guru and Director Prabhakar Shukla has shot the TVC and Media campaign.

While Interaction with media K D Sharma, Chairman of Samurai Technoweigh India told that he chose Shakti Kapoor as he is know to every one from 8 to 80 years and his films are memorable. He can connect with audience immediately. He said Samurai is the India’s fastest growing weighing scale company and has a trust of 25 years sales and service. In Samurai we make machine for 1 gram to 100 tonnes of wight and we have perfect accuracy. We serve major industries and they trust on our Samurai Scales as they have perfect accuracy, great after sales service and wide range of products.

Surendra Kumar Saini, Director, Samurai Technoweigh India is also committed about the after sales of Samurai products. He said Samurai Scales are highly researched products and our expert engineers are always ready for best after sales service.

“I am much delighted and thrilled to work for Samurai Scales as this is best scales I have seen. I Have also seen their hard work and commitment for the quality of Samurai Scales so I decided to endorse this product which is world class and made In India.” said Shakti Kapoor with media interaction.

Ad guru Prabhakar Shukla who conceptualised and created this ad film, was happy with the punch line and message of ad film which is “Samurai hai to Accuracy hai”. This is apt line for weighing scale product which depicts the exact wight with accuracy' said Shukla.

Samurai Weighing Scale is available in all sizes and dimensions as per requirements. So Samurai Weighing Csale is the fastest growing, best weighing scale company which is making the world class scales in India to the world.

