Shaktikanta Das congratulates Team RBI on completing 88 years of service to the nation

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 3 : Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das has congratulated the central bank for its 88 years of dedicated service to the nation.

The Governor said in a tweet, "Congratulations Team RBI for 88 years of dedicated service to the nation. It's an humbling moment. A day to rededicate ourselves to the responsibilities of this national institution." The tweet was posted by the governor's official handle on Saturday.

The RBI has started its first bi-monthly review of the new financial year with its Monetary Policy Committee meeting on April 3, April 5 and April 6. The central bank has six bi-monthly reviews of its monetary policy in a year. And, there are out-of-cycle reviews in which the central bank conducts additional meetings in times of emergency.

These meetings are being watched carefully by stakeholders as almost every central bank tries to take stock of the rising inflation, with a fear of a looming mild recession.

The outcome of the meetings will come out on Thursday when the three-day deliberations are complete.

At the latest Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the RBI in early February, it decided to raise the repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.5 per cent to manage inflation. Raising interest rates is a monetary policy instrument that typically helps suppress demand in the economy, thereby helping the inflation rate decline.

According to SBI Research's latest Ecowrap report, the RBI is expected to pause its interest rate hike and the current 6.5 per cent repo rate could be the terminal rate for now.

The report asserted that the RBI has enough reasons to pause the repo rate hike in the April meeting.

