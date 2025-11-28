Shanti Educational Initiatives Soars 8.66% on Strong Quarterly Performance, Nears 52-Week High

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 28: Shares of Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd (SEIL) witnessed a significant surge on Friday, climbing 8.66% to close at Rs 176.95 per share, up from its previous close of Rs 162.85. This impressive rally brings the stock closer to its 52-week high of Rs 200, underscoring growing investor confidence. The company, with a current market capitalization of approximately Rs 2,850 crore, has delivered a monumental multibagger return of over 1,450% to its shareholders over the past five years.

The robust stock performance follows the release of the company’s earnings results for the second quarter and the six-month period ended September 30, 2025. For the second quarter, SEIL reported a substantial year-on-year increase in sales, which rose to INR 114.17 million from INR 97.65 million. Revenue also saw healthy growth, reaching INR 135.59 million compared to INR 123.49 million in the same period last year. Net income for the quarter improved to INR 26.21 million from INR 25.02 million, while basic and diluted earnings per share from continuing operations held steady at INR 0.16.

The positive momentum is further reinforced by the company’s performance for the first six months of the fiscal year. Cumulative sales surged to INR 265.81 million, a significant jump from INR 195.98 million reported in the corresponding period last year. Revenue for the six months followed a similar upward trajectory, climbing to INR 288.3 million from INR 223.01 million. Net income for the half-year stood at INR 55.23 million, compared to INR 55.87 million a year ago, with basic and diluted EPS from continuing operations at INR 0.34.

Founded in 2009 by the Chiripal Group, Shanti Educational Initiatives Limited is a rapidly expanding education company headquartered in Ahmedabad. SEIL provides comprehensive School Management Solutions across a diverse spectrum of educational institutions, from Play Schools to Business Management Schools. Leveraging its extensive experience in planning, establishing, and managing schools across India, the company is dedicated to enhancing the educational ecosystem through standardized teacher training, a technology-driven English medium curriculum, and a focus on assured learning outcomes for students.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor