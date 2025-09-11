Shaping the Future of Ayurveda: Index Ayurvedic College Opens 100 BAMS Admissions

VMPL

Indore [India], September 11: In a significant achievement, Index Group of Institutions proudly announces that Index Ayurvedic College has received official approval to commence admissions for 100 seats in the Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) program. This milestone will play a vital role in strengthening the vision of making Madhya Pradesh a hub for Ayurvedic education and holistic healthcare.

Government's Focus on Ayurveda

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, the state has been taking progressive steps to advance Ayurveda and the Indian system of medicine. The approval granted to Index Ayurvedic College is a testament to these efforts, ensuring that students gain access to world-class infrastructure and quality education in this traditional yet ever-relevant field.

Comprehensive Facilities for Students

Principal Dr. Prajakta Tomar stated that the approval has been granted under the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (NCISM), Gazette 2024. Students will have access to a dedicated Panchakarma department, advanced laboratories, a medicinal garden, and modern hostel facilitiesensuring both academic excellence and practical training for future Ayurvedic professionals.

Leadership Extends Congratulations

Chairman Suresh Singh Bhadoria and Vice Chairman Mayank Singh Bhadoria of the Index Group of Institutions congratulated the faculty and students on this achievement, highlighting that the addition of Index Ayurvedic College reflects the Group's mission to provide cutting-edge education across diverse disciplines.Reiterating their commitment, Chairman Suresh Singh Bhadoria and Vice Chairman Mayank Singh Bhadoria expressed confidence that the College will not only uplift Ayurvedic education but also make a lasting contribution to healthcare in the state and beyond.

Malwanchal University: Driving Academic Excellence

As a proud constituent of Malwanchal University and the Index Group of Institutions, Index Ayurvedic College builds on a strong legacy of academic distinction. Malwanchal University is already recognized for its excellence in medicine, dentistry, management, law, and allied sciences. With the establishment of the Ayurvedic College, the University further strengthens its vision of blending modern advancements with traditional knowledge, creating a center of excellence in holistic healthcare for the nation.

