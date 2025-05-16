Shekhar Kapur and Anupam Kher inaugurate IMPPA stall at the 78th Cannes Film Festival 2025

SMPL

New Delhi [India], May 16: The IMPPA stall at the prestigious 78th Cannes Film Festival was officially inaugurated on 14th May 2025 by the internationally acclaimed directors and actors Shekhar Kapur and Anupam Kher in the presence of the visionary and dedicated President of IMPPA, Abhay Sinha; Sr. Vice President Sushama Shiromanee; Vice Presidents Atul Patel & Surendra alias Tinu Verma; Hon. General Secretary Kukoo Kohli; and Executive Committee Members Ghanshyam Bhai Talaviya & Sundeep Singh Bedi (Bobby Bedi),, along with a large delegation of IMPPA Member Producers.

For decades, Indian cinema has woven tales of joy, struggle, and triumph, touching hearts across cultures and continents by making films and all entertainment content in diverse languages, spanning English, Hindi, Urdu, Marathi, Punjabi, Bhojpuri, Gujarati, Bengali, and various other regional languages that have never been offered an international platform and have longed for a truly global stage. IMPPA has taken the lead by becoming the first among producers' associations to offer a readymade platform to its members to exhibit their films and other entertainment content before the world with the firm belief that every story deserves to be heard. From the bustling streets of Mumbai to the serene villages of Rajasthan, Indian films carry with them the dreams, values, and hopes of over a billion hearts.

IMPPA at Cannes 2025 is not just an isolated flash in the pan but is a well-planned and professionally executed exercise that began with Cannes Film Festival 2024, where IMPPA made its first remarkable debut. The participating members, through the IMPPA stall, had the invaluable opportunity to promote their films and experience first-hand the immense potential and exposure that international marketing offers.

IMPPA took an even bolder step at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2024, Goa, India. This time, it didn't just make its presence feltrather, it made waves. In addition to having a dedicated stall in the Film Market, IMPPA hired a brand-new luxury yacht, transforming it into the exclusive IMPPA Yacht, which became the highlight of the festival. This spectacular venue hosted film launches, trailer releases, promotions, and master classes, creating an unparalleled platform for its members.

Simultaneously, the IMPPA stall in the Film Market actively promoted members' films, attracting industry leaders, filmmakers, and global delegates. The event saw the esteemed presence of the Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar and Minister of Art, Culture, and Youth Department Shri Vijay Kumar Sinha and the Secretary of the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Govt. of India, Shri Sanjay Jaju, who visited the exclusive IMPPA Yacht.

This year at Cannes 2025, with renewed energy, vision, and purpose, IMPPA stands tall with a talented team of producers, ready to showcase a fresh bouquet of carefully curated films for premieres, trailer screenings, and publicity. These films highlight the richness, creativity, and global appeal of Indian cinema to audiences worldwide. The featured films and serials include 1946 Direct Action Day, Chorni, Indian vs. NRI Wives, Lost & Found in Kumbh, Mission Grey House, Nafratein, The Second Wind, Vijeyta, Nirdhaar (Marathi), Sanam Teri Kasam, Bhootnii, Pintu Ki Pappi, and Blind Game. Saas Kamaal Bahu Dhamal (Bhojpuri), Bajrangi (Bhojpuri), Footanibaaz, Welcome, Annapoorani (Tamil), Sarpanchi 2024 (Punjabi), Ai Dil Ji le Zara, Bin Piya Doli Bin Piya Gawana, Chandra Dev, Dilwali Dulha Le Jayegi, Kusthi, Mati Ke Lal Superstar, Raj Mahal, and Yeh Dil Aashiqanaa (Re-release). Market screenings at Cannes for An Anthology (Feddora's Wrinkles, Naina, Meet Chang), I Am I Can, M4MMotive for Murder, and Pichchar.

As the festival unfolds, IMPPA's presence promises to ignite new possibilities for Indian cinema, paving the way for networking sessions, meaningful interactions with international producers, and a vibrant buzz around curated screeningssetting the stage for collaborations that transcend borders.

Celebrating the power of cinema to unite, inspire, and heal. IMPPA stands tall at Cannes 2025, not just as an association, but as the beating heart of a nation that dares to dream big.

For more information, visit - https://www.imppa.info/

Email - info@imppa.info

