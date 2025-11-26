Shelter Home Trailer: Writer-Director Kumar Neeraj's Hard-Hitting Film Creates Emotional Impact Ahead of Dec 12 Release

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 26: Storming social media with a massive buzz, the powerful trailer of Kumar Neeraj's much-awaited film 'Shelter Home' is making waves among viewers and industry circles.

The film is scheduled to release across pan-Indian theaters on December 12th. It is without any doubt that the trio of Director Kumar Neeraj, Cameraman Najeeb Khan (of Gadar fame) and Choreographer Ganesh Acharya are set to deliver a stunning performance on the silver screen.

Inspired by a true story and uniquely chronicled, the trailer for "Shelter Home" is both shocking and heartbreaking. Sharp, critical scenes and dialogues in the trailer have generated immense curiosity, leaving audiences stunned. Several dialogues in the trailer are particularly impressive, like this one - "Our dialogues don't end with words we strike with a hard and strong legal reply."

Broadly based on the Muzaffarpur shelter home incident in Bihar, the film highlights a shocking blot on humanity that had a far-reaching political fallout. The film's unique aspect is that it is produced by four female producers - Vaishali Dev, Bina Shah, Munni Singh and Khushboo Singh.

Another milestone created by the film 'Shelter Home' is that it was the first Indian film to be screened at Oxford University in London. The film's untouched subject and its core issue has garnered worldwide acclaim. The bold theme and hard-hitting story and dialogues of "Shelter Home" have attracted the attention of audiences worldwide particularly for its humanitarian themes.

Now this film that depicts the truth behind the scandal of Muzaffarpur shelter home for young girls in Bihar and the suffering of its victims is ready to be presented on the big screen.

This heartbreaking and tragic Muzaffarpur incident that occurred eight years ago in 2017, shook the entire nation. This shameful incident in the Muzaffarpur shelter home where a case of sexual harassment and assault came to light with the girls coming out with shocking revelations, claiming they were being repeatedly sexually abused after being administered with sedatives.

Following this sensational revelation that created huge uproar, the shelter home was demolished. There was widespread anger from the Women's Commission to the general public, who took to the streets demanding strict punishment for the perpetrators. This bold and straightforward film delves into the depths of that case and what unfolded in it's aftermath.

The film stars Rajveerr Singh, Akshay Verma, Nazneen Patni, Nishad Raj Rana, Ratan Singh Rathore, Urzan Ichchhaporia, Divya Tyagi, Anamika Pandey, Sanisha Maurya , Ashish Singh Chauhan, Jai Shukla, Anil Kumar Yadav, Dr. Abhinav Srivastava, Rohit Bhardwaj, Shakti Kumar, Manisha Thakur, Ravi Rohemia, Bobby Sharma, Ram Sujan Singh, Prachi Mishra, Prhavi Pathak,Navnit kumar, Sanya Thakur, Raju Kumar, Biswajit Pratap Singh, Simran gupta,Mayank madhur,Janki devi, Rakesh kumar,and Chandramouli Sharma.

Presented by Spark Media and AAA Planetary Films, 'Shelter Home' is written and directed by Kumar Neeraj and co-produced by Mohammad Shafiq ,Mumni Singh and Naseem Ahmed Khan. Its music directors are Ratan Rawani and Tejasvi Raj. Roshan Singh Kashi is the singer along with other singers Ishita Vishwakarma and Ritu Pathak and composer. supervisor Producer, Ravi Chaturvedi. HOP, Ravinda Jha,The film is edited by Navjot Poddar.

